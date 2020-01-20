1/9/20
Warning Defective Head Lamp W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street
Fraud E Lake Street
11 Hang-up E Lake Park Place
Warning Defective Brake Light Main Street/Prospect Street
Warning Defective Head Lamp Main Street/Prospect Street
Citation OWI (3rd), Possession Of THC, Operating After Revocation W Tyranena Park Road
Citation Theft W Tyranena Park Road/E Lake Street
1/10/20
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Hwy V
Assist EMS Owen Street
Accident Hwy V/89
Check Welfare Water Street
Assist EMS O'Neil Street
Assist Fire College Street
Accident College Street
Assist EMS E Washington Street
Theft E Lake Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Pinnacle Drive
Theft Attempt Fairway Court
1/12/20
Warning Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Possession of Heroin, THC, Paraphernalia. Probation Hold, Written Warning Fail to Yield Entering Hwy. K9 Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
1/13/20
Accident E. Lake Street
1/14/20
Warning No Lights at Night E. Tyranena Park Road / Birch Street
Accident W Tyranena Park Road
Found Property E Madison Street
Found Property Tyranena Park Road
Property Damage Accident Crash, Citation Improper Left Turn,15 day Correction Notice No Insurance E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
1/15/20
Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/E. Washington Street
Citation Operate w/o Valid License, Possession Drugs/Paraphernalia, K9 Truman Narcotics N. Ferry Drive / Margarette Street
15-day Certification Non-Registration, No Proof of Insurance, K9 Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street
Lockout of Vehicle E Lake Street
Assist EMS O'Neil Street
Warning Truancy College Street
Warning Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path
Warning Fail To Display Registration Sticker Cth V/89
Possession of THC, Possession of Paraphernalia X2, Open Intoxicant, Possession Of Alcohol Underage, Warning Obstructed View, Illegal Tint, K9 Truman Narcotics Main Street/Washington Street
Found Property College Street/Madison Street
Found Property Main Street/Madison Street
Warning Left of Center S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
Warning Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
