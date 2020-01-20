1/9/20

Warning Defective Head Lamp W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street

Fraud E Lake Street

11 Hang-up E Lake Park Place

Warning Defective Brake Light Main Street/Prospect Street

Warning Defective Head Lamp Main Street/Prospect Street

Citation OWI (3rd), Possession Of THC, Operating After Revocation W Tyranena Park Road

Citation Theft W Tyranena Park Road/E Lake Street

1/10/20

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Hwy V

Assist EMS Owen Street

Accident Hwy V/89

Check Welfare Water Street

Assist EMS O'Neil Street

Assist Fire College Street

Accident College Street

Assist EMS E Washington Street

Theft E Lake Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Pinnacle Drive

Theft Attempt Fairway Court

1/12/20

Warning Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Possession of Heroin, THC, Paraphernalia. Probation Hold, Written Warning Fail to Yield Entering Hwy. K9 Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

1/13/20

Accident E. Lake Street

1/14/20

Warning No Lights at Night E. Tyranena Park Road / Birch Street

Accident W Tyranena Park Road

Found Property E Madison Street

Found Property Tyranena Park Road

Property Damage Accident Crash, Citation Improper Left Turn,15 day Correction Notice No Insurance E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

1/15/20

Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/E. Washington Street

Citation Operate w/o Valid License, Possession Drugs/Paraphernalia, K9 Truman Narcotics N. Ferry Drive / Margarette Street

15-day Certification Non-Registration, No Proof of Insurance, K9 Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street

Lockout of Vehicle E Lake Street

Assist EMS O'Neil Street

Warning Truancy College Street

Warning Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Road/Cherokee Path

Warning Fail To Display Registration Sticker Cth V/89

Possession of THC, Possession of Paraphernalia X2, Open Intoxicant, Possession Of Alcohol Underage, Warning Obstructed View, Illegal Tint, K9 Truman Narcotics Main Street/Washington Street

Found Property College Street/Madison Street

Found Property Main Street/Madison Street

Warning Left of Center S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

Warning Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

