Mia Schroeder of Lake Mills is among the young women who will be competing in the new Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair competition.
Schroeder is the daughter of Brian and Nicole Schroeder and a Lake Mills High School senior. Her sister Ann was Fairest of the Fair in 2017. She has a brother Beau.
Other area applicants include: Anna Evenson, Cambridge, Brianna Klausch, Watertown, Katherine Novak, Sullivan, Kristin Stair, Watertown and Janelle Wenzel of Sullivan.
Recent changes to the process for crowning the Fairest of the Fair with the cooperation of current Fairest of the Fair Libby Knoebel asked for candidates to submit applications starting in October. The winner will be selected in February and reign for all of 2020.
“To have six girls apply after not holding a competition in 2019 is awesome. I'm so excited to meet these young women and work with them throughout the competition," said said Micheala Slind, marketing specialist at the Fair Park and organizer. "I hope they look back at these next couple of months as a time when they developed strong friendships and an attitude of support and encouragement for one another.”
Throughout the next two months, the contestants will participate in a couple of rounds of interviews, prepare an individual presentation, develop a 30 second radio spot and complete the competition with another interview and final question at the crowning.
The crowning will be held in conjunction with a professional development workshop that is open to all youth over the age of 14 in Jefferson County on Feb. 15, 2020 at the Fair Park at 12:30 p.m. The workshop will provide education to youth on topics from radio advertising to building a resume as well as hear from a panel of past agriculture ambassadors to learn more about opportunities outside of Jefferson County. The workshop portion of the day will wrap up around 3:30 p.m. Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, contestants will welcome their families and supporters of the Fairest of the Fair program to a dinner and to watch the final elements of the competition before the 2020 Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair will be crowned.
The public is invited to the dinner and crowning gala. For more information contact the Fair Park office at 920-647-7148.
After the new Fairest is crowned, she will reign for the entirety of 2020 and compete in January of 2021 for the title of Wisconsin State Fairest of the Fair. During the year, she will attend parades, the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast and help promote agriculture and the Jefferson County Fair. For Fairest of the Fair appearance requests contact the Fair Park Office.
