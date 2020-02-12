The team at St. Vincent de Paul is looking for volunteers.
Just a few hours a week can make a difference in the community.
"Volunteering is fun," said Pam Rguig, operations manager. "We have a wonderful staff of volunteers who will teach you our process."
Those interested are invited to fill out an application at 720 E. Lake St. The store is open Monday-Wednesday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday and Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Rguig said they are excited about the changes being made to the store, including a new layout.
Through support from customers St. Vincent de Paul has been able to supply nursing homes and assisted living centers with blankets, rubber bottomed socks, health and beauty aids and puzzle books, supply Bibles to the Jefferson County Jail, give $600 in school supplies to Deerfield, Cambridge, Johnson Creek and Lake Mills school districts and helped over 100 children in the Christmas for Kids Program.
"We have used $113,481 to help those in our community with rent, medicine, car repairs and utility bills," Rguig said.
