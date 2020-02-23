High Meadow Farm of Johnson Creek will join other farms from around the country Friday for the fourth annual Community-Supported Agriculture Day.
CSA is a weekly subscription to a season’s worth of sustainable, locally grown produce that is distributed to members throughout the harvesting season. CSA members can have fresh fruits and vegetables each week, while supporting their local farmer.
Getting food from a CSA is different from going to a farmer’s market or using a grocery delivery service. As a CSA member, one makes a seasonal commitment to a small farmer in the area, and the produce is either delivered to a home or one can be picked up at a local distribution site.
CSA members know where and how their food is grown, and typically have an open line of communication with their farmer. Many CSA farms, such as High Meadow Farm in Johnson Creek, provide their members with information to help to teach them how to use the food they receive each week.
High Meadow Farm is a CSA that grows certified organic produce and pasture-raised eggs for its members. The Kelly family, which owns and operates the farm, educates people about the health benefits of fresh, organic produce and the importance of farming methods that are environmentally safe and sustainable. They also offer suggestions for adding more fresh ingredients to daily meals and removing processed foods from the diet.
According to Small Farm Central’s CSA Farming annual report, the most popular time to join a CSA each year is at the end of February. To promote this important time for farmers, CSA Day was created, and each year it falls on the last Friday in February. It’s an entire day dedicated to the celebration of community-supported agriculture.
To celebrate CSA Day use the hashtag #CSAday to join the online conversation.
