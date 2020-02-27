Another construction season looms in Lake Mills. The Department of Transportation held a construction information meeting Feb. 26 to update the community on the final phase of the South Main Street construction project. The project will pick up where work concluded last fall at Woodland Beach Road and extend south of the County Highway A intersection.
Construction is anticipated to start March 17 and homeowners in the area should start seeing signage 10 days before that. The project is set to be complete by July 1.
“I’ve seen a lot of the urban reconstruction like this get built over the years and I can tell you this one went quite well,” said Jeremy Hall, Wisconsin DOT project manager, of last year’s project. “These guys got a lot of work done in a small amount of time, so much that they did get ahead of schedule. I’m really optimistic about the last few months of construction that we have here.”
The project will consist of two 12-foot wide travel lanes, one five-foot and one four-foot bike lane, one eight-foot parking lane on the east side of the road, curb, gutter and sidewalk. The sharp curve on Main Street at the intersection of County Highway A will be re-aligned to lessen the sharpness of the curve and upgrade to current design standards, matching the existing speed limit.
“It’s all the same work that was done last year for the first three phases,” Hall said. “Including all the underground sewer, water all the way up through the pavement.”
LaLonde Contractors, Inc. will once again be the contractor for the project. The contractor will begin right away with pavement removal and water main installation, followed by the sanitary and storm sewer insulation. They plan to be rebuilding the road in late April and May and then move on to curb, gutter, driveways and sidewalks in late May and June.
“We will be closing the road to through traffic and it will be detoured,” Hall said.
The detour route for the project will go from I-94 to Johnson Creek to Highway 26 to Jefferson to Highway 18. The road will be open to residents who live in the project limits, but it will be an uneven and changing surface as the work moves along.
“We understand no one in this room will probably use that detour. As we go from one end to the other you will have to use some of the other town or county roads in order to navigate around. We understand there is not a lot of convenient ways to get from one end to another. It is going to add some time into your schedules,” Hall said. “Please keep in mind we are only looking at a few more months of construction.”
A bus route from St. Paul Lutheran School and Lake Mills High School will be maintained during the project.
There will be access for Sandy Beach Road and businesses in the area such as Topel’s Towing and Repair and Vita Plus.
“It will be temporary access, that means when you drive through it will be a gravel surface, it’s going to be uneven and it’s going to shift around as the contractor moves the operation down. As you are driving through as you get closer to where they are working please exercise caution,” Hall said. “Take your time as you go through.”
Residents will also be notified 48 hours before their water is shut off.
“They will get in contact with you ahead of time and it usually doesn’t take that long to do it.”
Mail boxes will be located on Woodland Beach Road and Garbage pick-up will be as normal. Emergency access will be maintained to the south end of town.
For information about the project Hall can be contacted at 608-245-2655 or Jeremy.hall@dot.wi.gov, Brian Kane, City of Lake Mills Streets Project Liaison at streetsprojects@ci.lake-mills.wi.us or 920-723-1346 or Chad Raschelin, on-site project leader, 608-225-1346 or craschein@cgcinc.net.
Other construction projects will also be going on in the area include a project on County Highway A by Jefferson County and the City of Lake Mills will be working on Mud Lake Road in order to build 43 houses in a new development off that road. The timing of those projects is not yet set.
