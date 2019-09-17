9/5/19

Park Citation Cherokee Path

Citation - Speeding American & Enterprise

Warning - Fail to display registration decal, cracked windshield N CP Avenue & Stoney Road

Warning Speeding American Way/Industrial Drive

Warning Speeding Pinnacle Drive at Forest View

Vehicle lockout W. Tyranena Road

Warning Speeding Main Street/Washington Street

Mutual Aid : JESO Oasis Lane

Found Property E. Lake Street

Dog Bite CTHV/Birch Street

Fire Assist 89/Pinnacle Drive

9/6/19

EMS assist E. Lake Street

Warning-speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane

Warning-speeding Pinnacle/Fairway Court

Criminal Damage to Property Sandy Beach Road

Written warning speeding Pinnacle Drive/Fairview Court

Written warning speeding Pinnacle Drive/Fairview Court

Assist EMS E. Lake Street

9/7/19

Theft Reed Street

Parking citation 3489 Crestview Lane

Violation of 72 hour no contact Rotary Park

Check Welfare Norton Street

Warning - Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane

9/8/19

Warning - Speeding Pinnacle Drive/Fairview Court

Warning - Expired Registration S. Main Street / Phillips Lane

Keys locked in vehicle E. Lake Street

EMS Assist Mulberry Street

All other - Trespassing N. Main Street

9/9/19

Alarm McDonalds

Assist EMS E. Washington Street

Parking Citation Elementary School

Vehicle lockout Industrial Drive

911 Open Line Industrial Drive

Warning Non Registration Pinnacle Drive/Fairway Court

Mutual aid - Milwaukee PD Tamarack Drive

All other - damage to property Tamarack Drive

Warning-defective headlamp E. Lake Street/Main Street

911 Open Line Stonefield Court

Warning-fail to stop at stop sign Hwy V/A

9/10/19

Found Property E Lake Street

ound Bicycle N. C.P. Avenue

Assist EMS McDonalds

Warning - Speeding Pinnacle Drive/Fairview Court

Theft Walgreens

Theft Walgreens

Mutual Aid - State Patrol I94 WB

9/11/19

Citations: Operating after suspension 11th offense, expired registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Assist EMS S. Main Street

Assist EMS W. Lake Park Place

Warning - Disorderly Conduct College Street

Citation Speeding School Zone N Main Street

Written Warning: Improper Stop, Citation: Birch/Prairie Avenue

Fraud Reed Street

Written Warning: Expired Registration, Fail To Display Front License Plate Cty V/CTH A

EMS assist O'Neil Street

Written Warning: speeding Lake Street/ Washington Street

Citation: Operate without valid license, Written Warning: No Proof of Insurance, Speeding N Main Street/Washington Street

Possession Of Controlled Substance

Possession Of Paraphernalia, Possession of THC, Written Warning: Defective Brake Light 89/CTH V.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.