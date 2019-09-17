9/5/19
Park Citation Cherokee Path
Citation - Speeding American & Enterprise
Warning - Fail to display registration decal, cracked windshield N CP Avenue & Stoney Road
Warning Speeding American Way/Industrial Drive
Warning Speeding Pinnacle Drive at Forest View
Vehicle lockout W. Tyranena Road
Warning Speeding Main Street/Washington Street
Mutual Aid : JESO Oasis Lane
Found Property E. Lake Street
Dog Bite CTHV/Birch Street
Fire Assist 89/Pinnacle Drive
9/6/19
EMS assist E. Lake Street
Warning-speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane
Warning-speeding Pinnacle/Fairway Court
Criminal Damage to Property Sandy Beach Road
Written warning speeding Pinnacle Drive/Fairview Court
Written warning speeding Pinnacle Drive/Fairview Court
Assist EMS E. Lake Street
9/7/19
Theft Reed Street
Parking citation 3489 Crestview Lane
Violation of 72 hour no contact Rotary Park
Check Welfare Norton Street
Warning - Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane
9/8/19
Warning - Speeding Pinnacle Drive/Fairview Court
Warning - Expired Registration S. Main Street / Phillips Lane
Keys locked in vehicle E. Lake Street
EMS Assist Mulberry Street
All other - Trespassing N. Main Street
9/9/19
Alarm McDonalds
Assist EMS E. Washington Street
Parking Citation Elementary School
Vehicle lockout Industrial Drive
911 Open Line Industrial Drive
Warning Non Registration Pinnacle Drive/Fairway Court
Mutual aid - Milwaukee PD Tamarack Drive
All other - damage to property Tamarack Drive
Warning-defective headlamp E. Lake Street/Main Street
911 Open Line Stonefield Court
Warning-fail to stop at stop sign Hwy V/A
9/10/19
Found Property E Lake Street
ound Bicycle N. C.P. Avenue
Assist EMS McDonalds
Warning - Speeding Pinnacle Drive/Fairview Court
Theft Walgreens
Theft Walgreens
Mutual Aid - State Patrol I94 WB
9/11/19
Citations: Operating after suspension 11th offense, expired registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Assist EMS S. Main Street
Assist EMS W. Lake Park Place
Warning - Disorderly Conduct College Street
Citation Speeding School Zone N Main Street
Written Warning: Improper Stop, Citation: Birch/Prairie Avenue
Fraud Reed Street
Written Warning: Expired Registration, Fail To Display Front License Plate Cty V/CTH A
EMS assist O'Neil Street
Written Warning: speeding Lake Street/ Washington Street
Citation: Operate without valid license, Written Warning: No Proof of Insurance, Speeding N Main Street/Washington Street
Possession Of Controlled Substance
Possession Of Paraphernalia, Possession of THC, Written Warning: Defective Brake Light 89/CTH V.
