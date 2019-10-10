The higher cost of disposing of recyclables will be impacting the Town of Lake Mills.
“We are having a challenging time with recycling,” said Nate Austin, municipal accounts manager with John’s Disposal, told the Lake Mills Town Board Oct. 8. “We’ve approached 95% of our communities this year with significant increases.”
In January 2018 China stopped collecting recyclables.
“At that time China was taking about 60% of the world’s recyclables,” Austin said. “It really hurt our company and our industry.”
Last year the company shielded the communities from having and increase but Austin said the company can no longer afford to do that.
“We are a small family owned business. We don’t have a landfill,” he said. “We need people to pay for that cost of recycling.”
“You guys do an excellent job for us and we’ve had no troubles at all,” said Hope Oostdik, town chairperson. “I understand the recycling market and I still think it’s a bargain for us.”
Last year the Town of Lake Mills opted not to go to the call-in bulk pick-up program, like the City of Lake Mills has, which caused the town’s rate to go up.
“I hope we will be able to talk about it again with you in the future,” Austin said of the call-in bulk pick up. “I think it’s a benefit for people to be able to call in and pick their week and not have to wait.”
The board discussed the possibility of hiring a new town attorney. The current attorney is Lee Leverton.
“I would like to work with a local attorney,” Oostdik said. “I don’t know what you guys think, but I think we are in a bad place legally.”
In other business the board;
— Approved a permit application for four boat slips for North Shore Condominiums.
— Approved the bond for the 2019-20 tax roll collections.
