The 16th annual Tyranena Oktoberfest Bike Ride is less than a week away.
“Participant safety, as well as the well-being of our community members is a priority,” says Katelyn Richter, assistant event coordinator for Tyranena Brewing Company. “We are asking those cars traveling along our routes to be conscious of riders on September 28.”
This year’s ride has two routes - 25 or 50 miles - that pass through Jefferson County, with up to 1,000 bicyclists on the roads from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Overall traffic before and after the event will also be increased.
During the ride, both motorists and bicyclists are asked to take extra caution and share the road courteously. Drivers are asked to pass with care. Bicyclists, please use proper road etiquette and ride in single file whenever possible.
Official routes, while subject to change, can be found under the “Location and Routes” portion of the “Event Details” tab on the Oktoberfest Bike Ride website.
Everyone is welcome to join the post-ride festivities, whether they biked or not. The brewery is hosting live music performances from The Cajun Strangers, The Ryan McGrath Band and Frogwater, with no cover charge, from 1 to 10 p.m.
