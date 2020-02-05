Lake Mills longest serving municipal official has died. William Kiessling, Jr., long-time Lake Mills Municipal Court Judge passed away at the age of 87 on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Kiessling grew up in Lake Mills and was a member of Lake Mills High School class of 1950. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and served in the Army. In 1959 Kiessling received a law degree from UW-Madison and worked at Northwestern Mutual Life in Milwaukee before returning to Lake Mills in 1966 to join his father’s law firm.
From 1967 to 2010, Kiessling served the people of Lake Mills as municipal court judge. His obituary stated he was the longest serving municipal court judge in the state at the time of his retirement.
During a Lake Mills City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 4, council President Diann Hosp Fritsch said, “I just want to recognize all the work he has done for the city of Lake Mills.”
“He was one of our longest serving municipal officials,” said council member Vickie Schmidt, who worked with Kiessling for many years in her role as city attorney. “I really enjoyed working with him. He was a great judge.”
The judge was also active in Lake Mills and area organizations including the Lake Mills Moravian Church, Board Member of the Provincial Elders Conference of the Moravian Church in North America; President of the Moravian Ministries Foundation; President of the Larger Life Foundation of the Moravian Church; Past President of the Jefferson County Bar Association; Member of Madison Estate Council; Member of the Traffic Safety Partners Committee of the State of Wisconsin; Member of the Wisconsin Bicycle Safety Committee; Member of the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce; Past President of the Lake Mills Lions Club; Member of the Lake Mills Rotary Club; Past President of the Cedarburg Jaycees; Lake Mills Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America and served on the board of Marquardt Memorial Manor in Watertown.
Kiessling wrote to the Leader in 2009 announcing his retirement as municipal judge saying, “It has always been my view that the municipal court is ‘the people's court’ and I have tried to manage the court to that end. It is my opinion that everyone is entitled to a fair hearing.”
Funeral services are planned for later this week.
