The Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education approved the 2020-21 school calendar at its regular meeting Monday night.
“Labor Day of 2020 does fall in the second week of September. There was some talk around town about when the first day of school would be, so we thought we would get ahead of our typical schedule and work on the calendar for next year,” said Pam Streich, district administrator.
By state statute the first day of school will be Sept. 1, 2020.
“We wanted to make sure we got all that information out to people,” she said.
Spring Break will be in a week that includes Good Friday and Easter this year from March 29-April 2, 2021.
No school days include Sept. 7, Oct. 30, Nov. 25-27, Dec. 23, 2020-Jan. 1, 2021 and May 31, 2021.
High School graduation will move back to the traditional Memorial Day weekend on May 30. The last day of school for all students will be June. 4.
The board approved professional staff cost of living contract changes after closed session.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to meet with you on this,” said Brad Klotz, Lake Mills Education Association president, during public comment. “Though not an easy conversation its one that needed to happen.”
The board will continue its efforts to engage with the public about what they would like to see in the next Lake Mills district administrator at a community forum Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at Lake Mills High School.
“The most important thing the board does is hire a district administrator,” said Board President Dr. Richard Mason. “We are in the process of setting up various forums with different groups of people.”
The board expects to hire a new district administrator by Feb. 1, 2020, with a start date of July 1, 2020.
The board approved the district’s safety plan, parts of which are confidential.
“We wanted to make it very public that our safety plan is very complete, complex and up to date. We meet in June to review all the safety plans and drills and we make changes and edits as needed,” Streich said. “Although we are approving it here tonight there are aspects of the plan that are confidential, and we can’t share that with the public.”
In other business the board:
— Approved 5-year score board sponsors at the new football field. They are Lake Mills Market, Greenwoods State Bank, Chapter 2 and Culvers of Lake Mills.
— Approved grants including the Title 3 Consortium grant totaling $3,225 and the Educator Effectiveness grant for $7,680.
— Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Lake Mills Youth Basketball Club as an affiliate recreation department partner.
— Approved the resignation of Eric Angel, English/social studies teacher at Lake Mills High School.
— Approved the following gifts: a cheese donation from Crystal Farms for the Family and Consumer Sciences’ “Mac n’ Cheese Throw Down,” $100 donation from John and Cathy Goelz for the high school music department, donation of an LED light to illuminate the American flag at the new field donated by the American Legion Post 67, freezer donation from Terry and Pam Streich to the Recreation Department, $180 donation from the Rotary Club for the High School’s Interact Club, a $300 anonymous donation to the Family Connections Fund, coach bus donations for travel to state sports from Lake Mills Market $1,700 and Fiberdome, Inc. $500 and $1,000 donation from the American Legion Post 67 for the backpack program.
