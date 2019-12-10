CAMBRIDGE — Matt Johnson made five 3-pointers in the first half to help Lake Mills go on a 19-0 run in the first half before picking up its third straight victory, dispatching host Cambridge 59-36 in a non-conference prep boys basketball game Friday.
The L-Cats, playing shorthanded without junior forwards Adam Moen (thumb) and Jaxson Retrum (ankle), knocked down 12 3-pointers, including six by Johnson.
The L-Cats (3-1) led by 22 at halftime and got going from the perimeter after only hitting five 3s in Tuesday's 51-47 win against Marshall.
"They went zone in the first half and we were able to shoot them out of it pretty well," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "I was happy with that. It was 11-10 through the first seven minutes, we got hot and were able to separate by halftime. They went man and we were able to play off the dribble in the second half."
Johnson had a team-high 18 points and junior point guard Drew Stoddard added 16 points and 11 assists. Senior guard Mike Herrington finished with 13, making three 3-pointers, as the L-Cats turned steals into transition points.
"We tried to pressure them and their guards as much as possible, create some turnovers which we had good luck doing," Hicklin said. "It was a good performance by our guards on the boards in the first half."
LAKE MILLS 59, CAMBRIDGE 36
L-Cats 38 21 — 59
Blue Jays 16 20 — 36
Lake Mills (fg-ftm-pts) — Wilke 1 0-0 2, Herrington 5 0-0 13, Stoddard 6 2-3 16, Bender 2 0-0 5, Johnson 6 0-0 18, Horkan 2 1-1 5, Kautzer 0 0-2 0. Totals — 22 3-6 59.
Cambridge — Nikolay 3 0-0 7, Kaiser 1 0-0 2, Downing 5 0-0 10, Jeffery 2 0-0 6, Heth 1 0-0 2, Marty 3 0-0 6, Kozler 1 0-0 2. Totals — 16 0-0 36.
3-pointers — LM (Herrington 3, Stoddard 2, Bender, Johnson 6) 12, C (Jeffery 2, Kaiser, Nikolay) 4. Total fouls — LM 8, C 7.
