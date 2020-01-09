Two seats on the Lake Mills City Council are up for election this spring.
Positions currently held by incumbents Diann Hosp Fritsch and Vickie Schmidt will appear on the ballot.
Fritsch represents those in Wards 1, 4, 5 and 8, while Schmidt’s district includes Wards 2, 3, 6 and 7. Both are seeking re-election unopposed.
Both seats carry three-year terms.
