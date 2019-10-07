The L-Cat offense racked up just shy of 500 yards and the defense kept the Warrior offense in check.
The end result left plenty to celebrate for Lake Mills on homecoming after Campus Field hosted its final Slider Bowl.
Junior quarterback Adam Moen threw for 348 yards, accounting for five touchdowns, as the L-Cats knocked off Lakeside Lutheran 49-14 in a Capitol North game on Friday for the team's sixth straight win that also clinched a playoff berth.
Junior wide receiver Charlie Bender caught a 14-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone on the team's first drive and junior wideout Jaxson Retrum hauled in a 12-yard scoring pass on a slant with 1 minute, 27 seconds left in the first quarter to extend the L-Cat lead to 14-0.
"The quick passes and our line gave us great time," Matt Johnson said of what clicked for the Lake Mills offense. "Adam was able to stay in the pocket or move in the pocket freely. It let (the receivers) move in the open space and we were just able to make plays."
On the second play of the ensuing drive, Lakeside junior receiver Tersony Vater took a post route 70 yards for a touchdown. Senior defensive back Matt Davis then intercepted a Moen pass on 2nd and 38 midway through the second quarter as the Warriors seemed to have momentum building. Senior receiver Carter Schneider made a 17-yard grab before a defensive penalty put the Warriors in the red zone.
L-Cat junior defensive lineman Josh Lescohier then pounced on a Davis fumble at the 8-yard line with 4:57 to play before halftime. Lake Mills preceded to drive 92 yards in 4:18 behind the strength of Moen to Johnson. The pair connected for gains of 10 and 16 yards and on a 4th and 2 conversion near midfield. Senior receiver Hunter Buechel secured a 25-yard catch in traffic to set up Moen from a yard out on a run, a run that required a second effort to get across.
Moen finished 30 of 43 passing with three scores through the air, connecting with Johnson 14 times for 141 yards. Moen ran for 71 yards on 14 totes and scored twice.
"We tried to pick up the pace a little and get them tired," Moen said. "We knew we had short stuff we could repeatedly go to. We went with what worked and kept going with it."
Lakeside punted on its initial drive of the second half, giving Lake Mills (6-1, 3-0) the ball on its own 32-yard line. After a pair of Retrum first-down grabs, Buechel scored from 10 yards out on a jet sweep play, pushing the lead to 28-7 on a night when the L-Cats picked up 30 first downs and totaled 478 yards of offense.
"The offense was efficient," Lake Mills football coach Dan Ferkovich said. "We took a couple of shots deep and had them but didn't make the play. Usually, we make those plays downfield. When those don't work, we have to find different ways to generate offense, and we did. We were able to grind out some yards running the ball and found ways to move the ball and get the ball in the end zone. We got in the end zone when we needed to."
Then came perhaps the biggest play for the L-Cats.
On Lakeside's next play from scrimmage, Davis targeted Vater, who was being defended by Johnson, in the flat. Johnson had an inclination of what was coming and jumped the route for a 40-yard interception return with 6:35 left in the third.
"We spent a lot of time practicing that," said Johnson, a senior defensive back. "We were told over and over again, if he's lined up on the outside, he is either going to run a slant or a pivot. I saw him come slow to the middle so I assumed he was trying to bait me or fake me out. As soon as I saw him cut outside, I just broke right on it."
A minute later, Vater changed directions and weaved through the defense, taking a jet sweep 65 yards to the house to close the gap to 35-14.
"He's got a lot of heart," Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. "I was glad to see him make plays like that tonight. He certainly has big-play potential. He can run by kids and make big plays out of a short pass."
The Warriors elected to onside kick it, but senior lineman David Klein was Johnny-on-the-spot to secure it for the L-Cats. Retrum, who finished with six catches for 74 yards, then had a 15-yard catch on 4th and 2 in Warrior territory to set up Moen's second rushing score, this one from seven yards.
Aside from the two touchdowns by Vater, Lakeside (3-4, 1-2) managed only 151 yards on 40 plays. The Warriors were forced into obvious passing situations.
"If we score 49 points, you are not going to be able to just run it down the field," Ferkovich said. "You are going to have to get chunk-yard plays and we weren't letting them get those chunk-yard plays so they had to pass. We did a good job stopping their run so that forced them into passing situations. Matt Davis is a good quarterback and they can throw the ball. They got that post on us for a touchdown.
"We still played hard and gave them nothing except those two big plays. That's exactly what we want to do is play great defense and have an efficient offense."
Lake Mills' offensive line allowed just one sack on 43 drop backs and helped the team rush for 130 yards on 28 carries, good for 4.8 yards a touch.
"They provided so much time for me. They were outstanding, I appreciate them so much," Moen said. "They do so much for this offense and team, thanks to them we are winning games."
Junior outside linebacker Grant Horken intercepted Davis at the Lake Mills 39-yard line and Moen hit Buechel, who made two guys miss in space, for a 23-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter. Buechel had seven grabs for 113 yards.
Junior linebacker Charlie Cassady recovered a Micah Cody fumble later in the quarter.
"Our defense was disciplined," said Moen, who also plays defensive back. "Each man had a job and we executed our job well. The plays they scored, we had a little mistake that went a long way. We fixed (those mistakes) later on."
Lakeside committed four turnovers and had troubles running inside at junior defensive lineman Tyler Theder.
"We're not functioning on all cylinders right now and we're not executing," Bauer said. "Give Lake Mills credit, they are a tough team."
Davis finished 3 of 14 for 102 yards, throwing a touchdowns and two picks. Vater led the team in rushing yards (66) and receiving yards (70).
Lake Mills' spread attack averaged 11.6 yards per completion.
"They do what they do well. I don't remember us giving up too many long passes," Bauer said. "I thought we did a decent job on their run. They had a lot of short to intermediate completions … You have to have half a dozen cover guys to match up with them or they will expose you."
Cody, a junior linebacker, led the team with 10.5 tackles while junior defensive back Nathan Chesterman had 8.5 tackles. Vater made seven tackles.
Lake Mills is alone atop the league standings after Lodi's 14-10 loss versus Columbus Friday. The L-Cats can clinch a shore of their first conference title in three decades with a victory against the Blue Devils next week.
"We are working toward that goal of a conference championship for the first time in 30 years," Johnson said. "We know it is going to be a tough one next week since Lodi is a great team.
"This team is really special. We have tremendous athletes and a tremendous quarterback, maybe one of Lake Mills' greatest quarterbacks. Our defense and line have both been stepping up. I think we are playing our best football right now."
Division 4 seventh-ranked Lake Mills has scored 52, 44 and now 49 points to open up league play.
"I think the team overall played really well," Ferkovich said. "To beat a good team in the Capitol North you have to play well all-around. Our special teams played well. That's what you have to do get a win here and we did that."
The last time a road team won in this annual series was Sept. 30, 2011 when Lakeside was victorious 48-14.
The L-Cats host eighth-ranked Lodi Friday for what will be Campus Field's final regular-season game.
Lakeside plays at Poynette Friday.
LAKE MILLS 49, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 14
Lakeside 7 0 7 0 - 14
Lake Mills 14 7 21 7 - 49
Scoring plays
First quarter
LM - Bender 14 pass from Moen (B. Buechel kick)
LM - Retrum 12 pass from Moen (B. Buechel kick)
LL - Vater 70 pass from Davis (Vater kick)
Second quarter
LM - Moen 1 run (B. Buechel kick)
Third quarter
LM - H. Buechel 10 run (B. Buechel kick)
LM - Johnson 40 interception return (B. Buechel kick)
LL - Vater 64 run (Vater kick)
LM - Moen 6 run (B. Buechel kick)
Fourth quarter
LM - H. Buechel 19 pass from Moen (B. Buechel kick)
Team statistics
Total offense LL 285, LM 478. Passing yards LL 102, LM 348. Rushing (att.-yds.) LL 28-183, LM 28-130. Fumbles-lost, LL 2-2, LM 1-0. Penalties-yds. LL 3-15, LM 5-65. First downs LL 12, LM 30.
Individual statistics
Passing (att.-comp.-yds.-tds.-ints.) - LL Davis 3-14-102-1-2, LM Moen 30-43-348-3-1
Rushing (att.-yds.-tds.) - LL Vater 2-66-1, Chesterman 7-63-0, LM Moen 14-71-2
Receiving (catch.-yds.-tds.) LL Vater 1-70-1, Schneider 3-32-0, LM Johnson 14-141-0, H. Buechel 7-113-1, Retrum 6-74-1, Bender 1-14-1
