The Lake Mills City Council approved the first steps of a new subdivision to be located in the city near Mud Lake Road and Highway 89.
The council approved the preliminary plat for a subdivision called Tyranena Point, which will include about 42 single family homes on a nearly 20-acre plot formerly a part of the Untz Farm. The property will be developed by Gremar LLC. and Loos Homes of Johnson Creek and was recently annexed into the city.
The subdivision will include sidewalks and sanitary sewer and water will be located beneath Mud Lake Road.
The council recognized William Hartwig for his service as the Rock Lake Cemetery Sexton for 24 years.
“I’m going to miss him,” said Rob Goetz. “He has done a lot for me over the years.”
Hartwig said he has enjoyed the job.
“I’ve met some very nice people, even thought they were under pressure because of a loss,” he said. “I appreciate the recognition.”
In other business the council:
— Approved the Jefferson County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan.
— Approved use of the Community Center for the Main Street Program for Knickerbocker Trivia Night Fundraiser.
— Approved Jon Lamp as the successor agent for Kwik Trip.
— Approved election inspectors and voting deputies for 2020.
— Awarded the 2020 grave open and close contract to Meitner Lane Service with a $10 increase.
— Approved the Arbor Day proclamation.
— Had the first reading to amend city electrical code.
