COTTAGE GROVE — Senior Stacie Dressel won the girls race in 19 minutes, 15 seconds to lead Lake Mills to a second place finish at the Dana Waddell Invitational on Tuesday at McCarthy Park.
Juniors Lauren Winslow (fifth, 20:25), Brooke Fair (seventh, 20:48) and Jade Pitta (21st, 22:16) and freshman Madison Hahn (36th, 23:41) also scored for the L-Cats, who scored 70 points. State fourth-ranked Wisconsin Dells won the team title with 65 points.
“(Wisconsin Dells) had all of its starters and we sat out of fourth-ranked girl Reese Willie because she was sick and we were still within five points,” Lake Mills cross country coach Dan Zaeske said. “They were pretty pumped about that. They had no idea coming into the race that Dells was that high up in the rankings.
“For the girls as a whole, it is uplifting and rewarding knowing the amount of practices that we have had are paying off in their times and the teams they are going up against.”
On the boys side, Lake Mills finished ninth with a 219 score. Junior Quentin Saylor finished 20th in a time of 18:19 to medal for the first time this season. Senior Henry Popowski (39th, 19:30), juniors Jaren Laws (49th, 19:47) and Sam Giombetti (58th, 20:36) and freshman Jeremiah Legel (61st, 20:48) scored for the L-Cats.
“Every year that we have done this meet while I’ve been coach we have taken last (on the boys side),” Zaeske said. “They were ninth of out 11 teams this year. Big improvements there and big improvements for our guys in their times.”
DANA WADDELL RESULTS
Team scores — boys: Deerfield/Cambridge 41, New Glarus/Monticello 50, Darlington 107, Whitewater 120, Westby 143, Wisconsin Dells 164, Marshall 165, Pardeeville 213, Lake Mills 219, Waterloo 248, East Troy 271
Team scores — girls: Wisconsin Dells 65, Lake Mills 70, Darlington 99, Marshall 143, East Troy 147, New Glarus/Monticello 154, Dodgeland 157, Westby 159, Deerfield/Cambridge 166, Waterloo 259, Whitewater 279, Pardeeville 286
BELLEVILLE INVITE
Dressel was also victorious in Saturday’s 11-team Belleville Invitational in a time of 20:11 as the Lake Mills girls won the meet with 38 points.
Fair took second in 21:29, Winslow took third in 21:53, Willie took eighth in 22:44 and Jenna Hosey took 24th in 24:24.
For the boys, Saylor took 12th to medal for the second time on the week, finishing in 19:18. Popowski took 31st in 21:02, Legel was 42nd in 22:20, Giombetti was 47th in 22:34 and Lukas Kleinfeldt was 55th in 25:38. The L-Cats finished seventh with 186 points.
“Super proud of both teams for sticking with it,” Zaeske said. “To be able to finish first, second and third is pretty impressive. Quentin’s summer training is really paying dividends for him, coming away with medals in each of the last two races.”
Lake Mills competes at the Fennimore Invitational on Saturday. The relay-style meet begins at 8:15 a.m.
BELLEVILE INVITE RESULTS
Team scores — girls: Lake Mills 38, New Glarus/Monticello 93, Southeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschool 96, Evansville 106, Beloit Turner 134, Fennimore 173, Belleville 180, Clinton 183, Madison St. Ambrose 195, Waterloo 236, Johnson Creek 244.
Team scores — boys: New Glarus/Monticello 31, Evansville 44, Southeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschool 67, Belleville 139, Beloit Turner 159, Fennimore 174, Lake Mills 186, Madison Holy Family 188, Waterloo 211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.