One seat is up for grabs on the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education.
Board President Dr. Richard Mason’s term ends in April 2020.
Mason will have to decide about whether he will run for reelection in the coming weeks. Candidates interested in submitting a declaration of candidacy to be placed on the ballot for the Spring Election can do so at the Lake Mills School District Office starting Dec. 1 and have until Jan. 7 to turn in the paperwork.
The election will be April 7, 2020.
