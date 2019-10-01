The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Lake Mills Conference began in 1965 when an energetic young priest, Father Bernard Pickarts, convinced five young men from St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills and St. Mary Magdaline Catholic Church in Johnson Creek to attend a meeting in Madison to discuss the possibility of starting a St. Vincent de Paul council in the Lake Mills/Johnson Creek area.
These Founding Fathers were Robert Derse, William Heinz, Edward Hrobsky, Gene Paulus, Paul Spangler as well as Father Bernard Pickarts. Rumor has it that after the meeting, Father Pickarts wouldn’t let any of the men out of the vehicle until they had agreed on a time for their first meeting as a conference.
Their mission was inspired by Gospel values. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Lake Mills, a Catholic lay organization, leads women and men to join together to grow spiritually by offering person to person services to those who are needy and suffering in the tradition of its founder, Blessed Frederic Ozanam, and patron saint, St. Vincent de Paul.
It is through the generous donations of the community that St. Vincent de Paul is able to help those in need in Lake Mills, Deerfield, Cambridge and the Johnson Creek area.
“We appreciate each and every one of you who helps us help others,” said Pam Rguig, operations manager.
To honor our founding fathers, a memorial has been created at the East Lake Street — St. Vincent de Paul location with a pathway, bench and landscape for people to visit and reflect.
