LAKE MILLS — Though the Warriors were dropped to No. 2 in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, that didn’t stop them from dominating the Capitol North as they earned a 25-13, 25-18, 25-7 victory against visiting Poynette on Tuesday.
Ella Collins had 15 kills and Payton Kuepers added 10. Karli Johnson had 32 assists and five aces to lead Lakeside in both categories.
Kylee Gnabasik and Ella Collins helped bolster the defense with 11 digs.
The Warriors (29-6) remained the No. 2 team in Division 2 when the rankings were released October 8. Lake Country Lutheran (25-7) is the No. 1 team in Division 2 and Lake Mills (26-5) moved up to No. 7 from No. 8.
Lakeside Lutheran will continue its Capitol North slate with a trip to Luther Prep on Tuesday.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3, POYNETTE 0
Pumas 13 18 7
Warriors 25 25 25
Kills — LL Collins 15. Blocks — LL DeNoyer, Langille, Collins, Schuetz 1. Aces — LL Johnson 5. Assists — LL Johnson 32. Digs — LL Gnabasik and Collins, 11.
