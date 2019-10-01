9/19/19
15-day correction Non-Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Defective Head Lamp W. Madison Street / W. Tyranena Park Road
I.D. Theft/Fraud Fargo Street
911 Hang Up Mulberry Street
9/20/19
Citation Operating While Suspended, 1st offense; Warning Fail to Obey Traffic Sign E. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street
Warning Fail to Obey Traffic Sign E. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street
Warning Defective Head Lamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Lockout of Vehicle Erinside Drive
Accident E. Washington/N. Main Street
Lockout of Vehicle E. Tyranena Park Road
Citation Seatbelt 89/CTH V.
Citation Expired Registration 89/CTH V.
Assist EMS Owen Street
Identity Theft Water Street
9/21/19
Citation Non-Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Open Door E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Defective Head Lamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Operate Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Violate Red Traffic Signal N. Main Street / E. Tyranena Park Road
ound Property E Pine Street
911 Hang Up Sandy Beach Road
Citation Expired Registration CTHV/Birch Street
Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Speeding Pine/89
Warning Defective Brake Light 89/Phillips Lane
Warning Defective Head Lamp 89/Pine Street
Mutual Aid State Patrol CTHV/Birch Street
9/22/19
Warning Defective Head Lamp N. Main Street / W. Pine Street
Check welfare N Main Street
Theft N. Main Street
Warning Fail To Follow Indicated Turn Signal 89/94E
Citation Expired Registration CTHV/Birch Street
Warning Speeding Lake/CP Avenue
Found property Sandy Beach Road
Warning Fail to Display Registration Decal, Window Tint CTHV/89
Assist EMS Topeka Drive
Warning Defective Brake Light Hwy 89/V
Warning Inattentive Driving Hwy A/Faville Road
9/23/19
Probation hold, Possession Drug Paraphernalia and Controlled Substance S Main Street
Warning Improper Stop Owen St/Cty Tk V
Assist EMS W Lake Street
Assist EMS S Main Street
Lockout of Vehicle Browns Court
15 Day Correction Expired Registration E. Lake Street/Church Street
Lockout of Vehicle N. Main Street
Warning Defective Third Brake Light Hwy A/V
Warning Improper Stop Hwy A/V
Warning Fail to Display License Plate Hwy V/Birch Street
9/24/19
Accident Pinnacle Drive
Accident E Lake Street/CP Avenue
Disorderly Conduct E Lake Street
9/25/19
Warning Speeding Hwy B/V
Warning Speeding in School Zone Nyman/Prospect
15 day Correction on Proof of Insurance and Cracked Windshield S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
Warning Failure to Yield While Making Left Turn W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
911 Hang Up Griffith Street
Alarm Owen Street
Warning Illegal U-turn N Main Street
