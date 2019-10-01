9/19/19

15-day correction Non-Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Defective Head Lamp W. Madison Street / W. Tyranena Park Road

I.D. Theft/Fraud Fargo Street

911 Hang Up Mulberry Street

9/20/19

Citation Operating While Suspended, 1st offense; Warning Fail to Obey Traffic Sign E. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street

Warning Fail to Obey Traffic Sign E. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street

Warning Defective Head Lamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Lockout of Vehicle Erinside Drive

Accident E. Washington/N. Main Street

Lockout of Vehicle E. Tyranena Park Road

Citation Seatbelt 89/CTH V.

Citation Expired Registration 89/CTH V.

Assist EMS Owen Street

Identity Theft Water Street

9/21/19

Citation Non-Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Open Door E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Defective Head Lamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Operate Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Violate Red Traffic Signal N. Main Street / E. Tyranena Park Road

ound Property E Pine Street

911 Hang Up Sandy Beach Road

Citation Expired Registration CTHV/Birch Street

Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Speeding Pine/89

Warning Defective Brake Light 89/Phillips Lane

Warning Defective Head Lamp 89/Pine Street

Mutual Aid State Patrol CTHV/Birch Street

9/22/19

Warning Defective Head Lamp N. Main Street / W. Pine Street

Check welfare N Main Street

Theft N. Main Street

Warning Fail To Follow Indicated Turn Signal 89/94E

Citation Expired Registration CTHV/Birch Street

Warning Speeding Lake/CP Avenue

Found property Sandy Beach Road

Warning Fail to Display Registration Decal, Window Tint CTHV/89

Assist EMS Topeka Drive

Warning Defective Brake Light Hwy 89/V

Warning Inattentive Driving Hwy A/Faville Road

9/23/19

Probation hold, Possession Drug Paraphernalia and Controlled Substance S Main Street

Warning Improper Stop Owen St/Cty Tk V

Assist EMS W Lake Street

Assist EMS S Main Street

Lockout of Vehicle Browns Court

15 Day Correction Expired Registration E. Lake Street/Church Street

Lockout of Vehicle N. Main Street

Warning Defective Third Brake Light Hwy A/V

Warning Improper Stop Hwy A/V

Warning Fail to Display License Plate Hwy V/Birch Street

9/24/19

Accident Pinnacle Drive

Accident E Lake Street/CP Avenue

Disorderly Conduct E Lake Street

9/25/19

Warning Speeding Hwy B/V

Warning Speeding in School Zone Nyman/Prospect

15 day Correction on Proof of Insurance and Cracked Windshield S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

Warning Failure to Yield While Making Left Turn W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

911 Hang Up Griffith Street

Alarm Owen Street

Warning Illegal U-turn N Main Street

