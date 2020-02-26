This is a developing story, check back later for updates.
JEFFERSON — A former Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy already facing charges for breaking into homes was caught on security footage in another home Feb. 24 — while out on bond in her previous case, according to a criminal complaint.
Janelle J. Gericke, 29, was charged with one count of burglary and one count of felony bail jumping for the Feb. 24 incident. She's already facing one charge of burglary on the other case.
The new criminal complaint alleges she was caught on a home security system camera in a Jefferson home around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The homeowner told police it appeared she was in the home for about ten minutes, and initially said nothing appeared to be missing.
Later that day, the homeowner reported he was missing prescription hydrocodone pills that had been in a bathroom drawer, the complaint states.
This incident comes less than a week after her arraignment in the first case, in which her attorney, Michael Witt, suggested she was headed toward a plea deal.
