The Lake Mills Grays forfeited their final game of the regular season.
The Grays were scheduled to play against the Jefferson Blue Devils on Sunday in a Home Talent League Southeast Section game at Fischer Field but the decision to forfeit was made on Sunday morning.
Lake Mills completed the season with a 2-14 record overall in the Southeast Section. The Grays finished one game in front of Waterloo (1-15). The Grays did not play Night League this season.
Bret Sanders finished the season as the team’s leading hitter. Sanders was 15-for-41 to close out the year with an average of .366. Darren Strasburg was second on the team in batting average with a .354 average and a team-high 17 hits.
Stoughton infielder Winder Fuentes led the section with a .469 average. He had 23 hits in 49 at-bats and four home runs.
Jefferson ended up in second place in the section after losing the tiebreaker to Albion for the top spot. The Blue Devils were one game in front of the Stoughton Merchants in the standings and will host the Merchants in the first round on Sunday.
Jefferson, Stoughton and Albion concluded the season with 13-3 records.
Evansville defeated Fort Atkinson on Sunday to clinch the last playoff spot. The Jays will visit Albion in the playoffs.
