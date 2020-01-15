The Lake Mills Area School District received an award from the Lake Mills Fire Department Monday, Jan. 13 at the regular school board meeting in recognition of the district’s help after Fire Captain Christopher Truman passed away Dec. 31, 2018.
The Chief’s Award was presented to School Board President Dr. Richard Mason.
Board members heard an update from the facilities committee about the new addition at Lake Mills High School. The district now has beneficial occupancy of the new addition.
“We expect to have full use of the building at the beginning of the semester,” said Robert Dimperio, board vice president.
He also said the fire suppression system will finish being installed next summer preparing the building for any additional projects in the future.
The district received a clean audit report from Baker Tilly or an unmodified opinion.
The board accepted a bid from Mid-State Equipment of Watertown for a John Deere Gator for $16,280.01 to be used for the new Multi-Purpose Athletic Facility. The purchase was recommended by the Lake Mills EMS to be of support in case of injury on the field.
In other business the board:
— Approved the retirement of Liz Bade, library media specialist at Lake Mills High School after 30 years in the district at the end of the school year.
— Approved $2,246.50 in donations to the district from various organizations.
In 2019 the board accepted over $58,000 worth of gifts to a wide variety of programs in the school district.
The board will meet Jan. 27 to approve open enrollment space for the 2020-21 school year and review superintendent candidate portfolios. The candidates will be submitting short video’s introducing themselves to the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.