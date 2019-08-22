8/8/19
Warning Improper stop, Failure to Wear Seatbelt Correctly Grove Street / E. Lake Street
Vehicle Lockout Sandy Beach Road
Warning Speeding E Lake Street
Warning Speeding Hwy B/V (west)
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Prospect Street
Accident CTH V/89
Warning Defective Tail Light E. Lake Street
Citation Operate after Suspension, Warrant Arrest Jefferson Street/Grove Street
Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Lake Street/Main Street
Warning Improper Stop, Failure to Display Front License Plate Prospect Street/Madison Street
Warning Operate with Defective Head Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road
8/9/19
Warning Speeding N. Main Street / W. Grant Street
911 hang up Mulberry Street
Warning Defective Headlamp, Defective Brake light, Citation Absolute Sobriety, Possession of THC Hwy 89/Prospect Street
Assist Fire W. Prospect Street
15 Day Correction Expired Registration CTH. V/Cherokee Path
Warning Expired Registration, Defective Headlamp CTH V/Cherokee Path
8/10/19
Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign Hwy V/A
Bail Jumping Cherokee Path
911 Hang up E Washington Street
Vehicle on Fire E Tyranena Park Rd/N Main Street
Warning Failure to Obey Sign S Main Street/Veterans Lane
8/11/19
Assist Fire Department Pinnacle Drive
911 Hang up Brookstone Drive
Accident Sandy Beach Road
Warning Speeding Lake Street/ Enterprise Drive
Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign Mulberry Street/CTH V
8/12/19
Accident Enterprise Drive
Assist EMS O’Neil Street
Warrant Arrest S Washington Street/Giles Street
Warning Defective Registration Lamps S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road
911 Hang Up Crestview Lane
Assist EMS S. Main Street
8/13/19
Warning Speeding S. Ferry Drive / Lake Park Place
Assist EMS Water Street
Warning Failure to Secure Load, Heavy Truck Prohibited Ferry Drive
Citation Operating After Suspension N. Main Street/ Grant Street
Found Property E. Lake Street/Industrial Drive
911 Hang Up Norton Street
8/14/19
15-day Correction Non-Registration, No Proof Insurance E. Tyranena Park Road / Mulberry Street
Warning No Headlights at Night, Failure to Display Stickers S. Ferry Drive / Circle Drive
Found Property Sandy Beach Road
911 hang up E. Lake Street
Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign Woodland Beach Road/S. Main Sreet
Citation Failure to Stop at Stop Sign Woodland Beach Road/S. Main Sreet
