8/8/19

Warning Improper stop, Failure to Wear Seatbelt Correctly Grove Street / E. Lake Street

Vehicle Lockout Sandy Beach Road

Warning Speeding E Lake Street

Warning Speeding Hwy B/V (west)

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Accident CTH V/89

Warning Defective Tail Light E. Lake Street

Citation Operate after Suspension, Warrant Arrest Jefferson Street/Grove Street

Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Lake Street/Main Street

Warning Improper Stop, Failure to Display Front License Plate Prospect Street/Madison Street

Warning Operate with Defective Head Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road

8/9/19

Warning Speeding N. Main Street / W. Grant Street

911 hang up Mulberry Street

Warning Defective Headlamp, Defective Brake light, Citation Absolute Sobriety, Possession of THC Hwy 89/Prospect Street

Assist Fire W. Prospect Street

15 Day Correction Expired Registration CTH. V/Cherokee Path

Warning Expired Registration, Defective Headlamp CTH V/Cherokee Path

8/10/19

Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign Hwy V/A

Bail Jumping Cherokee Path

911 Hang up E Washington Street

Vehicle on Fire E Tyranena Park Rd/N Main Street

Warning Failure to Obey Sign S Main Street/Veterans Lane

8/11/19

Assist Fire Department Pinnacle Drive

911 Hang up Brookstone Drive

Accident Sandy Beach Road

Warning Speeding Lake Street/ Enterprise Drive

Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign Mulberry Street/CTH V

8/12/19

Accident Enterprise Drive

Assist EMS O’Neil Street

Warrant Arrest S Washington Street/Giles Street

Warning Defective Registration Lamps S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road

911 Hang Up Crestview Lane

Assist EMS S. Main Street

8/13/19

Warning Speeding S. Ferry Drive / Lake Park Place

Assist EMS Water Street

Warning Failure to Secure Load, Heavy Truck Prohibited Ferry Drive

Citation Operating After Suspension N. Main Street/ Grant Street

Found Property E. Lake Street/Industrial Drive

911 Hang Up Norton Street

8/14/19

15-day Correction Non-Registration, No Proof Insurance E. Tyranena Park Road / Mulberry Street

Warning No Headlights at Night, Failure to Display Stickers S. Ferry Drive / Circle Drive

Found Property Sandy Beach Road

911 hang up E. Lake Street

Warning Failure to Stop at Stop Sign Woodland Beach Road/S. Main Sreet

Citation Failure to Stop at Stop Sign Woodland Beach Road/S. Main Sreet

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.