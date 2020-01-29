The temperatures outside drop. Wind skims across the lake’s surface and finds it frozen and snow covered. Ice fisherman dot the surface as well as occasional walkers, ice boats or snowmobiles. But what is happening underneath the ice? And how does Rock Lake actually freeze? The cycle of winter to spring and fall into winter is dependable and no less intriguing in its magic and chemistry.
Chemistry
When most substances go from a liquid to a solid, they become heavier. Not water, it actually becomes lighter. If this didn’t happen, lakes would freeze from the bottom, killing everything in it. For a lake to freeze, the entire lake must reach 39.2° F. This process is called the “turning” of the lake.
Specifically, water on the surface, close to the cooling air temperatures, slowly drops towards the bottom, pushing the bottom water up towards the surface to cool. Once all the water reaches 39.2° F, the surface water begins to freeze. Consequently, during the winter, the warmest water is at the bottom of the lake and that is where most of the lake’s inhabitants reside. Stones, even plant debris along shorelines can heat up with winter sunlight and begin melting the ice. This is one reason that ice can be thinner close to shore and still quite thick further out.
Survival
For any living thing to survive, they need to eat, breathe and keep all their systems functioning. The cold water slows the living things’ systems down reducing the need to eat but breathing is still necessary. That is why dissolved oxygen (or the amount of oxygen in the water) is a critical element to survival. Oxygen is added to the water through turbulence: an inflow, such as a spring; or wave action generated by the wind over the water’s surface. Oxygen is also added through aquatic plants and photosynthesis. When the surface freezes, additional oxygen cannot be added through wave action.
As snow covers the ice, aquatic plants cease photosynthesis. Some plants can survive the snow cover and others die. Decomposers of those plants multiply compounding the problem by using up some of the oxygen stores. In the end it is a race… will there be enough oxygen for all the lake’s inhabitants until spring brings the break-up of the ice?
Fish
Rock Lake has about 38 different fish species. For all fish, cold water temperatures slow down their systems. Some fish, like carp, burrow into the mud using their tails to cover themselves. Their systems slow down dramatically, but they are not really hibernating, since they can be aroused.
Northern pike, walleye and yellow perch are fairly active in deeper waters. An ice fisherman may say they frequently find food inside a pike’s stomach during the winter and very seldom in the summer. This is because the pike’s digestion slows down so much that what takes a couple of hours in summer might take a week in winter. Small mouth bass, on the other hand, seldom eat at all when water temperatures drop below 40°F.
As mentioned earlier, oxygen is a critical factor for fish. According to DNR fish ecologist Paul Cunningham, “Low oxygen is most unforgiving for fish like bass and bluegill. Northern pike, walleye, crappie and yellow perch have added tolerance, and fish like fathead minnows and bullheads come out on top in their ability to handle the lowest amounts of oxygen.”
Another low oxygen fish found in Rock Lake is the mud minnow. John Magnuson, director emeritus of the Center for Limnology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has observed mud minnows breathing oxygen trapped in bubbles just beneath the ice directly. Usually, fish cannot breathe air directly. They bring in water through their mouths which flows through their gills where oxygen is extracted and put into their blood stream. Carbon dioxide is then taken from the fish’s blood stream and pushed out into the water through the same mechanism.
Turtles
Ten of Wisconsin’s 11 turtle species spend the winter under water. Rock Lake has spiny softshell, painted, snapper and musk turtles. Turtles also slow down dramatically during the winter. Their hearts typically beat 40 times a minute on a warm July day. Whereas in winter, their heart might beat once every 10 minutes.
They may submerge into the bottom of the lake or just settle onto the surface. It’s important that the water depth not change during this period, otherwise turtles can die. This is one reason why Rock Lake’s water depth is held constant during late fall and into winter.
During winter, turtles take in oxygen through their skin and cloaca (which are two sacs near their anus). Interestingly, if oxygen levels drop very low, turtles can change how they power their metabolism. This type of breathing, however, builds up lactic acid within the turtle which could kill them. To solve this problem, turtles push this acid buildup into their shells for storage. This is a wonderful mechanism for turtles with thicker shells like painted and snapper. Spiny softshell turtles have a much thinner shell, so they cannot survive very long in that extreme low oxygen condition. Consequently, if Rock Lake’s water quality dropped, at some point, the spiny softshell turtles might not be able to survive.
One often overlooked aspect of surviving winter is hatchlings. Painted turtles emerge from their eggs during the fall but they stay on land, underground, until the spring. If their bodies hit 28.4° F they enter a “supercool” stage which they can survive at least 3 days and perhaps longer if the soil is dry. In lab studies, hatchlings have actually froze or crystallized and still recovered. Apparently, their blood has a type of anti-freeze, similar to frogs, to help them survive the winter.
Frogs, Mudpuppies, Dragonflies and more!
Rock Lake supports three types of aquatic frogs: northern leopard, bull and green. Aquatic frogs typically do not burrow into the mud like a turtle since frogs require more oxygen. They tend to settle at the bottom and breathe through their skin. Bullfrog tadpoles, however, are active all winter long and keep growing, since it can take between one to three years to change into an adult frog. Tadpoles can become a winter food source for game fish such as northern pikes.
Mudpuppies are a type of salamander found in Rock Lake. They too are active throughout winter. Rock Lake dragonfly nymphs can take up to four years to mature. Consequently, they are actively growing during winter as well.
Mayflies, a silvery winged, forked tailed insect, also survives the cold waters of winter. And unfortunately, so do large adult zebra mussels which is an invasive species complicating Rock Lake’s ecosystem.
How long will the ice last?
If the question boils down to how long it will last, Lake Mills resident, Nathan Pyles, has been collecting ice data for Jefferson County since 2013. From his data, the earliest time the deepest part of the lake was ice covered was 2014 on Dec. 3. This winter the lake froze over by December 13, 2019. The shortest amount of time ice was on the lake was in 2016 with 61 days. On average, Rock Lake sees 99 days of ice coverage. If that average holds, ice should be off on March 21. If the season follows 2016, the lake could be ice free by Feb. 12.
