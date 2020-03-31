3/19/20
Accident Hwy V & 89
Theft N. CP Avenue
3/22/20
Mutual Aid-Wisconsin State Patrol I-94 Westbound #262
Mutual Aid--Jefferson County E. Lake Street
3/23/20
Alarm E. Tyranena Park Road
Fraud Louise Street
Citation Operating After Suspension S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
3/24/20
Domestic Milton Street
911 Hang up Mulberry Street
Citation Unlawful Use of Computerized Systems Wild Flower Way
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.