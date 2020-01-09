A morning spent at the library with grandma is the makings of a memory. Jane Weber has been bringing her grandchildren to the L.D. Fargo Public Library for years. On Tuesday, she brought her 18-month-old grandson Teddy to play between the stacks of books in the children’s area.
It’s been 40 years since one of Lake Mills most iconic and memorable buildings caught fire Jan. 12, 1980.
“It was devastating,” Weber said. The fire happened the same night of the Fireman’s Ball and she said many people thought it was a terrible joke.
The L.D. Fargo Public Library has been a gathering space for the community since it was built and it continues to be today. Weber and her grandson were just a few of the patrons using the library on a quiet Tuesday morning. They are among the thousands each year who do.
The Lorenzo Dow Fargo Public Library, dedicated Aug. 21, 1902 has been the jewel of Lake Mills since it was built of fieldstone almost 118 years ago.
The fire, caused by faulty wiring, was reported by a police officer about 10:26 p.m. The Leader reported the state fire marshal said the fire started in the basement ceiling wiring and traveled through old coal furnace flues to the first and second floors of the building. The early damage estimate was $300,000-$500,000.
Ruth Wollenburg, librarian at the time of the fire said the fire wall between the original portion of the building constructed in 1902 and the addition, completed in 1966, protected the back portion of the building reducing the damage to only smoke.
Prior to the fire a listing of important records and books was done, and firefighters were able to rescue the materials from the building, including biographies of some of Lake Mills most prominent and early settlers, including those of the Fargos’. At the time there were between 15,000 to 16,000 books in the library’s collection.
The fire damaged the main floor supports of the building, and the children’s area which was located on the main floor had extensive damage. The building’s spire reportedly bounced off the building and was laying on the ground after the fire.
The fire occurred during the annual fireman’s dance, ending the night early. Thirty-eight Lake Mills firefighters responded with first responders from Jefferson, Waterloo and Cambridge assisting. Firefighters were on the scene until 4:03 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, 1980.
The Village of Lake Mills appropriated $500 for a library building in 1899 but couldn’t find a donor until Lorenzo Dow Fargo agreed to donate $5,000 for the building if the city provided the lot, subject to his approval and met certain conditions including: it be known as the Lorenzo Dow Fargo Public Library, there be a reading room, that the Bible would always have a place in the library and “Temperance literature shall always be a prominent feature of the library.”
Fargo gifted the funds for the library to the city after a movement by the members of the Lake Mills Woman’s Club earlier known as the Home Study Club and member Fanny Earl, who was his neighbor.
The women began a collection of books for their study, which became the start of the library collection. The woman continued to meet at the library after it was built.
The original building was constructed at a cost of $5,000 at a time when a new school had just been completed in Lake Mills for $6,423 and the village was in the process of building a new village hall and fire station and the village was also receiving monthly requests to extend water and sewer lines and the Congregational, Moravian and Methodist churches were in the midst of completing building remodeling efforts.
The site on Madison Street was chosen in 1900 and Lake Mills architect P.C. Henningson was hired. The J.J. Archie Monument Co. of Waterloo was chosen to cut and face the fieldstones used for the structure.
The construction of the library was slow, but in August 1902, Lake Mills had one of the first free standing libraries in Jefferson County. The library didn’t officially open until October of that year. Eva Stiles, former teacher at Lake Mills schools was hired for $1 a day to be the first librarian. She was assisted by Clara Mosher.
An addition to the library commissioned in 1964 added 2,800 square feet of space. The cost of the renovation was $73,000.
After the fire the community responded, donating time and funds to ensure the reopening of the library in ‘emergency conditions’ April 7, 1980, in the back section of the building.
The library reopened April 5, 1981. The total reconstruction cost for the library after the fire was $490,000.
Interior renovations of the library occurred in 2002 and 2013. The 2013 renovation was awarded a Best Interior Renovation award from the Wisconsin Main Street Program.
Today the library boasts a circulation of 103,609 items. The print collection is about 32,000 items and the media collection has about 6,000 items. The library has an eBook circulation of 12,640 items and has a service population of 10,500 people. In 1996 the library had a circulation of 66,163 items, no eBook circulation and a service population of 6,514.
Libraries are one of the most common meeting spaces in small town America and an important addition to any small town. The L.D. Fargo Public Library continues to change with the times. What was once a place to get books, magazines and newspapers also has computers, DVD’s and ways for people to check out eBooks without ever stepping foot inside the building. Still people come to the library for a quiet place to study or use the internet.
Gerard Saylor, library director said the library’s mission is, “to serve the people of Lake Mills and the surrounding area as a reading, learning, entertainment, cultural, and technological center.”
“Reading and literacy support are the goals of every public library, but the L.D. Fargo library has always been a community space,” Saylor said. “Mr. Fargo’s monetary donation to establish the library included a requirement of meeting space. In 2019 our Meeting Room had 397 reservations. That count includes library events but does not include people who dropped in and used the space without advance reservations.”
Saylor says the library plans events for most age groups on a variety of topics.
“Library usage and patronage has grown as the area’s population has grown. The past two years has seen our circulation rise and near our peak circulation count of 113,000 in 2011.”
He continued, “Recent technology advances means library customers use the library in additional ways from just a few years ago such as distance education, off-site employment and telecommuting, work meetings, WIFI access and access to eBooks and digital audiobooks. Our local eBook checkouts through the Wisconsin Digital Library has risen every year. Our inaugural month of eBook service was March 2007 with five checkouts. In December 2019 we checked out 1,138 with 12,640 eBooks checked out in all of 2019.”
To continue the forward motion of the library the Lake Mills City Council approved a Library Needs Assessment and Feasibility study to further study and assess the needs and uses of a library today in modern times.
The assessment will evaluate the community satisfaction of the library and its services, determine the current resident usage of programs and facilities, identify the community’s interest in the construction of a library addition and obtain or develop statistics for the general demographic characteristics of Lake Mills. The study will also look at the existing facility and identify the service limitations of the present library.
The library will be holding several community forums for citizens to give their input on the library and its services. The dates for those forums have yet to be set.
Information for this article was compiled from the Leader archives, the L.D. Fargo Public Library and the late Dr. Roland Liebenow’s books, “People Their Places & Things.”
