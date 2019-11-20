11/7/19

EMS assist O’Neil Street

Assist EMS Water Street

Check welfare Reed Street

Disorderly Conduct College Street

Vehicle Lockout Catlin Drive

Warning Expired Registration Main/Lake Street

Accident, Citation Inattentive Driving Hwy 89/Cth V

Citation Operating After Suspension Cth V/ Hwy 89

Warning Defective Head Lamp Cth V/Hwy 89

11/8/19

Written warning — Expired Registration Hwy V & Topeka Drive

Park Citation — No parking zone S. Main Street

Warning No front plate/Window Tint W Tyranena Park Road/N Main Street

Written Warning: Fail to Maintain High Mounted Brake Light N Main Street/E Tyranena Park Road

Written Warning: Window tint N Main St/E Tyranena Park Road

Written Warning: Defective Brake Light Cty Tk V/Birch Street

Written Warning: Fail to Maintain High Mounted Brake Light Cty V /Birch Street

11/9/19

Warning-defective headlamp Hwy V/Cherokee Path

Written Warning illegal parking Tamarack Drive

Written Warning: Rear Window Tint N Main St/E Tyranena Park Road

Written Warning: Improper Stop at stop line CTH V/CTH A

Written Warning: Defective Tail Light CTH V/Maple Court

Written Warning: Fail to Display Registration Sticker CTH V/Cherokee Path

15 Day Warning Defective Headlamp CTHV/Birch

11/10/19

Building Alarm (false) Water Street

Harassment S. Main Street

Mutual Aid — State Patrol 257 I-94

911 Hang Up Mulberry Street

Assist EMS Mulberry Street

Written Warning Left of Center, Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street

Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol I-94 EB On Ramp

Mutual Aid Watertown Police E. Lake Street

11/11/19

Accident — Semi Run-off Owen Road

Vehicle Lockout E. Tyranena Park Road

Accident Hit and run Oakbrook Drive

15 Day Correction Notice Operating Without a Valid License, Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street

11/12/19

Building Alarm (false) Water Street

Written warning: defective head lamp E. Tyranena Park Road / Mulberry Street

Mutual Aid: Waukesha County Badger Drive

Assist ems S Ferry Drive

Truancy warning x2 Catlin Drive

Truancy Tickets x2 Catlin Drive

Counseling notice Catlin Drive

Assist ems N. Main Street

Citation OAS, Speeding N Main/Prospect Street

Keys locked in vehicle Center Street

Written warning: defective tail lamp Hwy 89/I-94

11/13/19

Parking Citation — Reed Street

Written warning: defective head lamp W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street

Written warning — Speed N. Main & Prospect Street

Keys locked in vehicle S. Main Street

Written Warning: Signal Lamp, Inadequate Muffler S. Main/Grant Street

Written Warning: Fail to display License Plate N Main St/E Tyranena Park Road

Citation: Operate Without A License N Main St/E Tyranena Park Road

Written Warning: Defective Brake Light N Main St/E Tyranena Park Road

