11/7/19
EMS assist O’Neil Street
Assist EMS Water Street
Check welfare Reed Street
Disorderly Conduct College Street
Vehicle Lockout Catlin Drive
Warning Expired Registration Main/Lake Street
Accident, Citation Inattentive Driving Hwy 89/Cth V
Citation Operating After Suspension Cth V/ Hwy 89
Warning Defective Head Lamp Cth V/Hwy 89
11/8/19
Written warning — Expired Registration Hwy V & Topeka Drive
Park Citation — No parking zone S. Main Street
Warning No front plate/Window Tint W Tyranena Park Road/N Main Street
Written Warning: Fail to Maintain High Mounted Brake Light N Main Street/E Tyranena Park Road
Written Warning: Window tint N Main St/E Tyranena Park Road
Written Warning: Defective Brake Light Cty Tk V/Birch Street
Written Warning: Fail to Maintain High Mounted Brake Light Cty V /Birch Street
11/9/19
Warning-defective headlamp Hwy V/Cherokee Path
Written Warning illegal parking Tamarack Drive
Written Warning: Rear Window Tint N Main St/E Tyranena Park Road
Written Warning: Improper Stop at stop line CTH V/CTH A
Written Warning: Defective Tail Light CTH V/Maple Court
Written Warning: Fail to Display Registration Sticker CTH V/Cherokee Path
15 Day Warning Defective Headlamp CTHV/Birch
11/10/19
Building Alarm (false) Water Street
Harassment S. Main Street
Mutual Aid — State Patrol 257 I-94
911 Hang Up Mulberry Street
Assist EMS Mulberry Street
Written Warning Left of Center, Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street
Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol I-94 EB On Ramp
Mutual Aid Watertown Police E. Lake Street
11/11/19
Accident — Semi Run-off Owen Road
Vehicle Lockout E. Tyranena Park Road
Accident Hit and run Oakbrook Drive
15 Day Correction Notice Operating Without a Valid License, Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street
11/12/19
Building Alarm (false) Water Street
Written warning: defective head lamp E. Tyranena Park Road / Mulberry Street
Mutual Aid: Waukesha County Badger Drive
Assist ems S Ferry Drive
Truancy warning x2 Catlin Drive
Truancy Tickets x2 Catlin Drive
Counseling notice Catlin Drive
Assist ems N. Main Street
Citation OAS, Speeding N Main/Prospect Street
Keys locked in vehicle Center Street
Written warning: defective tail lamp Hwy 89/I-94
11/13/19
Parking Citation — Reed Street
Written warning: defective head lamp W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street
Written warning — Speed N. Main & Prospect Street
Keys locked in vehicle S. Main Street
Written Warning: Signal Lamp, Inadequate Muffler S. Main/Grant Street
Written Warning: Fail to display License Plate N Main St/E Tyranena Park Road
Citation: Operate Without A License N Main St/E Tyranena Park Road
Written Warning: Defective Brake Light N Main St/E Tyranena Park Road
