The Department of Workforce Development has released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary employment estimates for the month of November.
The data shows that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained at 3.3 percent in November, while the labor force participation rate also remained unchanged at 67.1 percent. The data also showed that Wisconsin has added 9,900 private-sector jobs from November of 2018 to November of 2019.
In terms of place-of-residence data, Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate in November was 67.1, 3.9 percent higher than the national rate of 63.2 percent. Wisconsin’s unemployment rate in November was 3.3 percent, 0.2 percent lower than the national rate of 3.5 percent.
Place-of-work data indicated Wisconsin added 9,900 private-sector and 6,500 total non-farm jobs from November 2018 to November 2019. From October 2019 to November 2019 Wisconsin’s private-sector and total non-farm jobs declined by 1,200 and 2,900 respectively.
“Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained steady at 3.3% last month, and we look forward to working with our statewide partners over the next year to continue to create workforce initiatives that increase wages and encourage family-supporting jobs,” said DWD Secretary-designee Caleb Frostman.
The full report can be viewed on DWD’s premier source for labor market information, WisConomy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.