Dear Editor,
I would like to add to Dr. Stukenberg climate change letter last week. Knowing I spend time in China, I am asked/grilled, "Well what are the Chinese doing about pollution and climate change?" Short answer "lots." Unlike the US, you can see, hear and feel the difference they have made in the past 15 years.
Changsha, population 7 million, is 500 miles inland. In 2004, before the hydro electric project it was a dirty, smoggy, coal heated city. After an hour outside you could wipe the black soot off your face. Xian is 12 million people and 750 miles inland. In 2007 if you backed up enough to get a picture of the old city wall, 40 feet tall, you could barely see it thru the smog. In a recent visit, both cities have vastly improved air quality.
With three times as many people and 10 times as many cities over a million people verses the US, China has by necessity always had outstanding public transportation. Today 99% of the worlds electric busses are in China (Bloomberg) In 2004 the personal ride of choice was a noisy 90 cc motor bike. Today, it's all electric mopeds, again 99%. They have restricted gas bikes in favor of electric bikes that need no license or registration and can use bicycle lanes. (Careful they're quiet.) While China has about the same number of cars as the US, automobiles per person is way less and a license plate comes via lottery. China does however sell three times as many electric plug in cars as the US. They have green plates and are visible everywhere.
"Yea well what about recycling the batteries?" Because they're short on raw materials China has also become the largest lithium ion recycler.
Personally, the difference between China and the US is that the Chinese government spent billions embracing green technology, cars, busses, bullet trains, solar, hydro and wind power. Maybe not so much for the environment, but because it creates jobs, makes money and positions them as a world leader in those areas. China has lots of shortcoming and missteps but this is not one of them.
Trumps and the right's lack of vision continues protecting outdated technology, reduces regulations to keep dinosaurs competitive and will truly make America 1958 again. Trump told new Yorkers “Get your mops and buckets ready!” For once he's correct, because we will soon have to clean up after Donald.
Judy Schneck
Oconomowoc
