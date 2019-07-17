Showcasing the latest advances and research in agriculture was the idea that started what would become Farm Progress Days and eventually Farm Technology Days as we know it today. This year the three-day show will be in Jefferson County at the Walter Grain Farms. This is the second time the farm has hosted the site. This year marks 35 years since that show in 1984.
According to a 2014 report on 60 years of Farm Progress Days history written by Ronald Schuler, former general manager of the show and historian, the idea of hosting an outdoor farm show came about in 1952 as a way to take university research to the citizens of Wisconsin during a functioning farm show.
Henry Ahlgren was chair of Farm and Home Week, an event for farmers to learn about research by university researchers held on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. He envisioned a larger event, with exhibitors and farmers participating in the latest agricultural advances but getting farmers to come to the crowded campus proved to be problematic.
In 1952, several agencies, including cooperative Extension, formed a corporation called Wisconsin Farm Progress Days, Inc.
The goal for the show was to have it located on an active farm and move it around the state. The corporation had a board of directors which sets the policies for operation of the show to provide consistency from year to year. Volunteers in the host county provide the workforce to plan and conduct the show.
The first Board of Directors was selected June 28, 1954.
Plowing contests were an important element of early shows. Schuler said his brother won the plowing contest at the show in 1955.
“Back then plowing was very different,” Schuler said. “Now we try to leave some plant substance on the surface to reduce erosion.”
Each year the hosting county designs a logo, theme and show which highlights the agriculture in the county.
The first Farm Progress Days was held in the fall of 1954 at the Robert Mundinger, Arthur Schuelke and Mrs. Leona Vaughan farms, near the Manawa, a village in Waupaca County. The show had a disappointing attendance of about 15,000 people, but financially was a success.
After the first show, the board started planning shows three years in advance. The 1955 show was also held in Waupaca County even though the board recommended a location in southern or western Wisconsin. Schuler said part of the reason they had it in Waupaca County a second year was because of rainy weather the first year of the show.
The 1955 show had an attendance of 25,000 and weather conditions were considered ideal.
Farm Progress Days moved to Jefferson County in 1956 and was held on the Ward Brothers and Craig Beane farms near Fort Atkinson.
The Ward’s operated in partnership having 270 acres and 160 dairy cows. Features of the Ward farm were barn hay drying, barnyard paving, farm home, sudan grass plot, portable hog wallow and hog parasite control. Features of the Beane farm were barn hay drying, new automatic poultry house, raspberry plot and orchard improvement.
The attendance for the show was estimated at 35,000. Women’s programs were included as was a conservation tent and youth participated in a land judging contest.
Show attendance continued to go up in those early years. The 1957 show received national interest from Life Magazine. A special platform was fabricated for the Life photographers to improve the view of the show.
In 1964, the show moved to the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Beaver Dam. A unique feature of this show was the sand blasting and recoating of a silo. The Wisconsin Corn Picking contest with twenty-eight participants, was conducted. A major focus of this show was the versatility of corn and its many uses beside animal feed.
The 1970 show was held in Dane County near Sun Prairie. At times during the show, visitors toured at an estimated rate of 500 visitors per hour. This fall show had field demonstrations featuring corn picking and drying. Lloyd and Betty Krebs were the owners of the host farm.
The show came back to Jefferson County in 1984 at the Bernard and Beverly Walter farm, this year’s host, near Watertown. At the time the Walters farm milked 86 Holsteins and ran about 3,300 acres of corn, hay, beans and wheat. They also had a hog operation and did some custom tilling.
Corn and soybean plots were on display, as well as field demonstrations of corn combining, corn silage harvesting and moldboard plowing.
As the show concluded on Thursday afternoon a large rain occurred, creating difficulty for exhibitors to remove their equipment and displays. Some machinery remained nearly four weeks after the show.
The family sold their cows in 1985 and started a veal operation. In 2001, the family began cash cropping.
The 1984 show was the first one Schuler was involved with. He facilitated the field demonstrations. He was the machinery specialist for UW-Extension. He said this was the last year moldboard plows were demonstrated.
“I enjoyed the people I ran into and every county wants to do something different. It allows the show to evolve and change. They all come up with something different and unique,” he said.
At the 1986 board meeting the Wisconsin Agriculturalist magazine proposed an official show program. A program had not been produced for previous shows.
A survey of show visitors was conducted for the first time in 1998 to learn more about their interests and background. Survey results showed 58% of visitors found the show very useful, 61% said it made them more aware of technological advances and 6% decided to change some practice as a result of attending the show.
The 50th anniversary show in 2003 brought it back to Waupaca County, the site of the first two Farm Progress Days show. The name of the show was changed to Wisconsin Farm Technology Days that year. The name change reflected the changes in agriculture technology and aimed to reduce confusion between the show and the Farm Progress Company and their Farm Progress Show.
In 2008, it was decided all shows would be in July.
Schuler says the show is still relevant and important today because it’s a way for farmers to see the latest technology up close.
“The goal was to get research information out to the farmers. There was a big focus on the exhibits. With such large exhibitions with displays today you are not aware of so much of that happening now, but it is happening,” he said. “One of the challenges is the information is getting out through other means and farmers are getting their information from many other places as well, but I still think there is a need.”
