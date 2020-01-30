Kathy Forest still holds her breath when the phone rings. She’s worried it could be a call about one of her kids relapsing into addiction. Forest has two children who have been addicted to heroin. She says if it could happen in her family it could happen to anyone.
“We weren’t the family I thought would have to deal with something like this,” Forest said. “We were a middle-class, normal family.”
Forest, who is married to Jason Forest, of Lake Mills, says two of her three children from her first marriage have been addicted to heroin.
“I never had any idea she was doing what she was doing,” said Forest about her daughter Karli. “I knew her older sibling was probably testing the waters a little bit, but I had no clue Karli was involved in what she was actually doing until her friend brought it to my attention.
The friend told Forest her daughter was using heroin.
“I didn’t want to believe it. There was no way.”
She said all the little things going on in their lives started to make sense to her after she found out.
“She was asking for money, $20 here and $20 there, missing school, every other day there was a recording from school.”
Forest and her then husband were going through a divorce while Karli and her brother struggled with addiction.
“She was playing both of us at the same time. She would come and ask me for money and then go ask her dad for a little bit more, so she would have enough.”
Through high school Karli was still involved in school and on the dance team, which made the realization that Karli had a problem even harder for her mother. She was always popular and had a lot of friends, but eventually her friends started to change.
“I never dreamt she had such anxiety inside her,” her mother said.
Forest and her ex-husband, who is addicted to alcohol, sent Karli to Rosecrance in Rockford, Illinois.
“She did not want to go, and I couldn’t believe I was driving my child down to a rehab place. I cried the whole way down there, she cried, and we cried as they called her name to be admitted.”
The experience of sobriety didn’t last long. Karli was in treatment for one month.
“She wasn’t even home a week and she was back using again. I was devastated.”
Karli was in and out of rehab for years going to Rogers in Oconomowoc and eventually to rehab in Arizona.
“She was very uncooperative and wouldn’t follow the rules,” in rehab. “We said if you get kicked out of here we are not bringing you home. She found somewhere to live, met a guy and started using.”
For a while Karli turned things around a bit met her son’s father, they were both in treatment, and when she got pregnant they came back to Wisconsin.
“I just thought there is a reason she got pregnant,” Forest said. “I thought once she has that baby she will never use again.”
After Karli broke up with her son’s father she and her son moved to Lake Mills.
“We got her an apartment and things were going good, I thought, and then all of a sudden there were signs again.”
Forest says that’s when things really hit rock bottom for Karli. Her husband Jason was a big help to her during that time.
“This was totally new to him. He never experienced anything like this before.”
The couple reached out to family friend and current police chief Mick Selck for guidance on what to do and where to send Karli for help.
Selck ended up taking Karli to Jefferson County Human Services and she was given a grant to go to Beacon House in Fond du Lac.
“Mick took her, and she is very defiant and did not want to be there, but she knew she had to because we took Carter away from her. She knew this is what she had to do if she was going to keep her son.”
There is light at the end of the tunnel from addiction.
“She did it. She was there for 90 days. That was almost two years ago and that’s what it took. It took 90 days.”
Her brother, Zach, is also doing well after being sober for nine months now.
Over the years as her children have done their amends, following the steps, more and more information has come to light about what the siblings were doing to get their fix. They would use their Christmas money to buy drugs, Karli once drove her car with a flat tire and would steal, to get what they needed.
“It truly is a disease,” she said. “That’s not how they were raised, it’s the drug. It’s so powerful and they don’t care who they hurt or what they do as long as they get their fix.”
The disease impacts the whole family. Together Karli and her brother would steal from family members.
“It was horrible. It put a strain on Jason and I, it was a lot, but right now we are in a good place.”
As a mother she still worries.
“Not a day goes by that I don’t worry I’m going to get a phone call that one of them is going to relapse and I think that is probably going to be for the rest of my life.”
The family is now celebrating happier times. Carter just turned four and Karli is doing well and is focused on her goals.
“She’s independent and believes in herself and the words that come out of her mouth just blow me away.”
Forest says the families of addicts should never give up on them, even if they aren’t ready to be sober.
“Through all of this as much as they’ve hurt me, stole from me, they are my kids. They are my babies and I will love them no matter what and never give up on them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.