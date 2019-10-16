10/3/19

Open Door E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning exhaust N. Main Street

Warning cracked windshield Hwy B/V (west)

911 Hang Up Circle Street

Criminal Complaint-Drug Paraphernalia, All other Possession Of Controlled Substance(Methamphetamine) CTHV/89

10/4/19

Warning-speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue

Park Citation Mulberry Street

Park Citation Industrial Drive

911 Hang Up Meadowridge Circle

Assist EMS Campus Field

911 Hang Up Fremont Street

10/5/19

Warning-defective headlamp S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Assist EMS S. Main Street

Check Welfare Water Street

Sexual Assault W. Lake Street

Mutual Aid CTH B

Assist EMS S. Main Street

10/6/19

Citation: Operate motor vehicle with suspended registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Citation: Operating while revoked, 9th offense; Warrant Arrest W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Property Damage Crash Water Street

911 Hang Up E Lake Street

Check Welfare Kwik Trip

10/7/19

Written warning: non-registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Check Welfare E. Lake Street

Assist EMS Fremont Street

Check Welfare, Assist EMS E. Prospect Street

Mutual Aid E Tyranena Park Road

Damage to property Oakbrook Drive

Assist EMS W. Madison Street

10/8/19

Written warning: non-registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

15-day Certification: head lamp, non-registration, no proof of insurance W. Madison Street /W. Tyranena Park Road

Vehicle lockout S. CP Avenue

Mutual Aid Watertown E. Lake Street

Mutual Aid Kenosha PD 117 S. Oak Sreet

Theft 812 N. Main Street

Parking Citation Sandy Beach

Written Warning: speeding N. Main Street & Grant Street

Assist EMS Tamarack Drive

10/9/19

Warning-operate without tail lights E. Lake Street/CP Avenue

Citation-No Valid DL, speeding Hwy B/V (west)

Assist Motorist — Keys W. Tyranena Park Road

Assist EMS Water Street

Written Warning — Speed Grove & Connor Court

Written Warning — Speed Grove & Connor Court

All other — Bullying College Street

Counseling notice College Street

Assist EMS O’Neil Street

