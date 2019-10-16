10/3/19
Open Door E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning exhaust N. Main Street
Warning cracked windshield Hwy B/V (west)
911 Hang Up Circle Street
Criminal Complaint-Drug Paraphernalia, All other Possession Of Controlled Substance(Methamphetamine) CTHV/89
10/4/19
Warning-speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue
Park Citation Mulberry Street
Park Citation Industrial Drive
911 Hang Up Meadowridge Circle
Assist EMS Campus Field
911 Hang Up Fremont Street
10/5/19
Warning-defective headlamp S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Assist EMS S. Main Street
Check Welfare Water Street
Sexual Assault W. Lake Street
Mutual Aid CTH B
Assist EMS S. Main Street
10/6/19
Citation: Operate motor vehicle with suspended registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Citation: Operating while revoked, 9th offense; Warrant Arrest W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Property Damage Crash Water Street
911 Hang Up E Lake Street
Check Welfare Kwik Trip
10/7/19
Written warning: non-registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Check Welfare E. Lake Street
Assist EMS Fremont Street
Check Welfare, Assist EMS E. Prospect Street
Mutual Aid E Tyranena Park Road
Damage to property Oakbrook Drive
Assist EMS W. Madison Street
10/8/19
Written warning: non-registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
15-day Certification: head lamp, non-registration, no proof of insurance W. Madison Street /W. Tyranena Park Road
Vehicle lockout S. CP Avenue
Mutual Aid Watertown E. Lake Street
Mutual Aid Kenosha PD 117 S. Oak Sreet
Theft 812 N. Main Street
Parking Citation Sandy Beach
Written Warning: speeding N. Main Street & Grant Street
Assist EMS Tamarack Drive
10/9/19
Warning-operate without tail lights E. Lake Street/CP Avenue
Citation-No Valid DL, speeding Hwy B/V (west)
Assist Motorist — Keys W. Tyranena Park Road
Assist EMS Water Street
Written Warning — Speed Grove & Connor Court
Written Warning — Speed Grove & Connor Court
All other — Bullying College Street
Counseling notice College Street
Assist EMS O’Neil Street
