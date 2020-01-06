The national gas price average held steady on the week at $2.58, but that could change depending on the movement of crude oil prices due to geopolitical concerns, according to AAA. Following airstrikes in Baghdad last Friday, which killed Iran’s Major General Qassem Soleimani, crude oil prices increased, causing market speculation about what could happen to gas prices in the near-term.
It’s typical to see crude oil prices push more expensive amid current events. What this increase means in terms of retail prices is yet be seen. It depends on how expensive crude oil prices go and the duration at which it sells at a higher price point.
Today’s national average is $2.58, which is the same price as last Monday and last month, but 34-cents more expensive than the beginning of 2019. In Wisconsin the average is lower at $2.41 on Monday.
Five Great Lakes and Central States saw gas prices decrease on the week, and all other states saw pump prices increase by a penny or hold steady. In the region, gas prices range from $2.20 to $2.66.
Gas prices in the region saw minimal movement thanks in part due to a substantial 1.4 million bbl build in gasoline stocks, jumping the regional total to 53.5 million bbl. Stocks have only been this high one other time since the end of March 2019, according to EIA data. With regional refinery utilization at 97%, stocks are expected to continue to build and pave the way for cheaper gas prices, but more expensive crude prices could change this forecast.
