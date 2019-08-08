The Jefferson County Highway Department will be resurfacing County Road B from Enterprise Drive in the city of Lake Mills to Stonefield Drive in the village of Johnson Creek starting Wednesday, Aug. 14.
The project will include some road shoulders being widened and the existing deteriorated asphalt pavement will be milled and then repaved.
During construction the roadway will be closed to through traffic, but access will be maintained to local residences and businesses, as well as emergency vehicles. The road will remain closed until early September, depending on the weather.
During construction county officials ask residents to find an alternate route to travel. Use caution within the construction areas and keep children away from the operations. Those with questions can contact Brian Udovich, Highway Operations Manager at 920-723-7273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.