3/5/20

Warning Failure to Yield Right of Way Hwy 89/V

Citation Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance S. Main/Woodland Beach Rd.

Warning Defective Head Lamp S. Main/Woodland Beach Rd.

Assist EMS W Pine Street

Emergency Detention E Washington St.

Emergency Detention E Tyrenna Park Road

Disorderly Conduct Oak Street

Harassment E Lake Street

3/6/20

911 Hang up E Prospect Street

Assist EMS Fremont Street

Warning Left of Center N. Main St./E. Grant St.

Warning Speeding S. Main St./Keyes St.

Warning Defective Brake Light N. Main St./Oak St.

Warning No Plates E. Lake St./N. Main St.

Warning Fail to Obey Sign W. Tyranena Park Rd. / N. Main St.

Warning Speeding S Main Street

3/7/20

Warning No Tail Lamps at Night W. Tyranena Park Rd. / Elm St.

911 Hang up W Madison Street

Warning Speeding S. Main St. / Phillips Ln.

Warning Speeding S. Main St./Pinnacle Dr.

Warning Left of Center, Improper Stop at Stop Sign Campus St./Church St.

Warning Speeding S. Main St./Keyes St.

Warning Speeding S. Main St./Pinnacle Dr.

Criminal Complaint: Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms, Possession of THC (2nd), Possession of Paraphernalia, Citation Operating After Suspended Registration, K9 Truman Narcotics S. Main St./Sandy Beach Rd.

3/8/20

Warning No Tail lamps at Night N. Main St. / W. Tyranena Park Rd.

Accident Hit and Run N Main Street

Lockout of Vehicle E. Tyranena Park Rd.

15-day Correction Non-Registration, Proof of Insurance N. Main St. / W. Prospect St.

15-day Correction Non-Registration, Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Rd. / N. Main St.

Warning Defective Brake Light E. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.

Warning Operator Violate Yellow Light W. Tyranena Park Rd/ N. Main St.

15 Day Correction Notice Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.

3/10/20

Open Door S Main Street

Assist EMS Tamarack Drive

Warning Speeding Hwy B/V (west)

Warning Speeding Jefferson St. / Grove St.

Found Property E Madison Street

15 Day Correction Notice Expired Registration Main/Woodland Beach Road

Warning Speeding School Zone N. Main/Prospect

Warning Speeding, Citation Operate while Revoked E. Lake/Cp Ave

Warning Speeding, Citation Operate While Suspended S. Main/Phillips

Warning Fail to Obey Traffic Signal Hwy 89/V

Warning Tint, Fail to Display License Plate Hwy 89/V

Citation Operating After Revoked, Warning Speeding Hwy V/Mulberry

Warning Defective Headlamp Main Street/ Pine

Warning Expired Registration CTHV/89

Warning Fail to Display Registration Sticker CTHV/89

911 Hang up N Main Street

Citation Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed S. Ferry/Lake

Open Door Water Street

3/11/20

Assist EMS O’ Neil Street

Assist EMS Woodland Beach Rd.

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Hwy 89

Warning Speeding E Tyranena Park Rd/E Mills Drive

Citation Expired License Hwy 89/W Tyranena Park Road

K9 Truman Narcotics, Assist State Patrol Cherokee Path

Assist EMS Pinnacle Dr.

Citation Operate without Valid License, K9 Truman Narcotics Lake/CP Ave

Warning Failure to Display Registration Sticker 89/CTHV

Warning Tint, Disorderly Conduct with A Motor Vehicle 89/CTHV

Open Door, K9 Truman Search W Madison Street

