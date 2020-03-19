3/5/20
Warning Failure to Yield Right of Way Hwy 89/V
Citation Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance S. Main/Woodland Beach Rd.
Warning Defective Head Lamp S. Main/Woodland Beach Rd.
Assist EMS W Pine Street
Emergency Detention E Washington St.
Emergency Detention E Tyrenna Park Road
Disorderly Conduct Oak Street
Harassment E Lake Street
3/6/20
911 Hang up E Prospect Street
Assist EMS Fremont Street
Warning Left of Center N. Main St./E. Grant St.
Warning Speeding S. Main St./Keyes St.
Warning Defective Brake Light N. Main St./Oak St.
Warning No Plates E. Lake St./N. Main St.
Warning Fail to Obey Sign W. Tyranena Park Rd. / N. Main St.
Warning Speeding S Main Street
3/7/20
Warning No Tail Lamps at Night W. Tyranena Park Rd. / Elm St.
911 Hang up W Madison Street
Warning Speeding S. Main St. / Phillips Ln.
Warning Speeding S. Main St./Pinnacle Dr.
Warning Left of Center, Improper Stop at Stop Sign Campus St./Church St.
Warning Speeding S. Main St./Keyes St.
Warning Speeding S. Main St./Pinnacle Dr.
Criminal Complaint: Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms, Possession of THC (2nd), Possession of Paraphernalia, Citation Operating After Suspended Registration, K9 Truman Narcotics S. Main St./Sandy Beach Rd.
3/8/20
Warning No Tail lamps at Night N. Main St. / W. Tyranena Park Rd.
Accident Hit and Run N Main Street
Lockout of Vehicle E. Tyranena Park Rd.
15-day Correction Non-Registration, Proof of Insurance N. Main St. / W. Prospect St.
15-day Correction Non-Registration, Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Rd. / N. Main St.
Warning Defective Brake Light E. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.
Warning Operator Violate Yellow Light W. Tyranena Park Rd/ N. Main St.
15 Day Correction Notice Expired Registration W. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.
3/10/20
Open Door S Main Street
Assist EMS Tamarack Drive
Warning Speeding Hwy B/V (west)
Warning Speeding Jefferson St. / Grove St.
Found Property E Madison Street
15 Day Correction Notice Expired Registration Main/Woodland Beach Road
Warning Speeding School Zone N. Main/Prospect
Warning Speeding, Citation Operate while Revoked E. Lake/Cp Ave
Warning Speeding, Citation Operate While Suspended S. Main/Phillips
Warning Fail to Obey Traffic Signal Hwy 89/V
Warning Tint, Fail to Display License Plate Hwy 89/V
Citation Operating After Revoked, Warning Speeding Hwy V/Mulberry
Warning Defective Headlamp Main Street/ Pine
Warning Expired Registration CTHV/89
Warning Fail to Display Registration Sticker CTHV/89
911 Hang up N Main Street
Citation Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed S. Ferry/Lake
Open Door Water Street
3/11/20
Assist EMS O’ Neil Street
Assist EMS Woodland Beach Rd.
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Hwy 89
Warning Speeding E Tyranena Park Rd/E Mills Drive
Citation Expired License Hwy 89/W Tyranena Park Road
K9 Truman Narcotics, Assist State Patrol Cherokee Path
Assist EMS Pinnacle Dr.
Citation Operate without Valid License, K9 Truman Narcotics Lake/CP Ave
Warning Failure to Display Registration Sticker 89/CTHV
Warning Tint, Disorderly Conduct with A Motor Vehicle 89/CTHV
Open Door, K9 Truman Search W Madison Street
