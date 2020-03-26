Four Jefferson County parks have been closed due to high water.
They include Rock River Park, W5281 County Highway B, Johnson Creek; Cappie’s Landing, N8625 Jefferson Road, Watertown; Kanow Park, N8238 Rock River Road in the Town of Ixonia; and State Highway 16 Wayside Park – W802 Highway 16, Ixonia.
All other Jefferson County parks and trails remain open to the public for walking, hiking, biking and other outdoor recreation. Residents are asked to plan accordingly, as all restrooms, playgrounds and wells are closed, and trash cans have been removed.
“Please pack out what you pack in and use the parks in a safe manor,” officials said.
All patrons must observe the recommended safety protocol while out:
• Do not use parks or trails if you are not feeling well, or are in one of the high-risk health groups, or have an underlying health condition.
• Please observe the social distancing recommendations and maintain a 6-foot spacing between park users and do not shake hands.
• Wash or disinfect hands regularly and do not touch your face, mouth, or eyes.
Officials said that the Jefferson County Dog Park “is one of our busiest parks and it is imperative that people maintain the social distancing guidelines of 6 feet.
This park also has gated entrances and we ask people to take extra precautions when entering and exiting the park. Park staff is working to disinfect common transmission points, but they should be treated as possible transmission sites. Bring hand sanitizer or sanitizer wipes with you and use them regularly.
Park staff will continue to stock the dog waste bags at the park, but ask that visitors pack out their dog waste when they leave, as park services will be limited.”
At this time, all events, activities and rentals in the Jefferson County parks through May 1 have been canceled. Rentals or activities planned after May 1, 2020 remain an option, but might be subject to cancellation.
“If Gov. Tony Evers’ ‘Safer at Home’ restrictions extend beyond May 1st and force us to cancel your event, you will receive a full refund,” officials said. “Thank you for your patience, as the situation is fluid and changing daily.”
She noted that county officials are monitoring the situation daily and will update this page as changes come in.
Meanwhile, the Parks Department office in the Jefferson County Courthouse is closed until further notice. In an effort to comply with the governor’s “Safer at Home” order, staff is working remotely.
Persons with questions or business may call (920) 674-7260 or email at parks@jeffersoncountywi.gov. Telephone and voicemail messages will be returned as quickly as possible.
For the most up-to-date information on the COVID-19 outbreak, visit the Jefferson County Health Department website at https://www.jeffersoncountywi.gov/departments/health/Coronavirus.php.
“Thank you for doing your part in helping to stop COVID-19 and thank you for your understanding with the changes we have made to our operation,” officials said.
