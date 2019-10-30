10/17/19
Found Property Washington Street/Lake Street
Warning-speeding Hwy B/V (west)
Citation-speeding Hwy B/V (west)
Warning — Expired registration E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane
911 Hang Up Mulberry Street
Alarm Library
Fraud Water Street
Parking Citation Sandy Beach
Accident Reportable no Injuries, Citation: Unsafe Passing Tyranena Park Road
10/18/19
15 Day Certificate Expired Registration Fremont Street/Cook Street
Accident Reportable no Injuries, Citation: Fail to Yield Right of Way 89/Cty Tk V
10/19/19
Keys locked in vehicle W. Madison Street
Citation — Speeding Warning — Fail to obey stop sign S. Main Street & Keyes
Fraud Indian Terrace
Property damage accident W. Tyranena Park Road
Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/ Milton Street
Citation Operating After Expired License, Written Warning Cracked Windshield, K9 Truman Narcotics E. Lake Park Place/S. Main Street
Citation Possession of Marijuana, Operating after Suspension. K9 Truman Narcotics S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
10/20/19
Assist with keys locked in car Meadowridge Circle
Warning-defective brake light Hwy V/A
Assist EMS S. Oak Street
Written warning — Expired registration Main Street & Madison Street
Park Citation block N Main Street
Assist EMS W. Lake Street
911 Hang Up Reed Street
Written Warning: Tint, Improperly Attached License Plate Cty V/Owen
Written Warning: Tint, Fail to Maintain Mounted Stop Lamp. Citation Possession of marijuana, Citation Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 89/Cty V
10/21/19
Warning-speeding Hwy B/V (west)
Gas Drive Off Kwik Trip
Written Warning: Fail to Obey Stop Sign North Main Street/Grant Street
Written Warning: Cracked Lenses or Reflectors, Criminal Complaint: Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia South Main Street/Phillips Lane
10/23/19
Warning-speeding S. Main Street
Found Property W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning — Speeding S. Main Street / Catlin Drive
15 Day Expired Registration, Insurance S. Main Street/Keyes Street
Written Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Oak Street/N. Main Street
Assist EMS Water Street
Assist Fire Mulberry Street
Assist EMS W. Madison Street
Mutual Aid I-94 at 263-mile marker
