10/17/19

Found Property Washington Street/Lake Street

Warning-speeding Hwy B/V (west)

Citation-speeding Hwy B/V (west)

Warning — Expired registration E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane

911 Hang Up Mulberry Street

Alarm Library

Fraud Water Street

Parking Citation Sandy Beach

Accident Reportable no Injuries, Citation: Unsafe Passing Tyranena Park Road

10/18/19

15 Day Certificate Expired Registration Fremont Street/Cook Street

Accident Reportable no Injuries, Citation: Fail to Yield Right of Way 89/Cty Tk V

10/19/19

Keys locked in vehicle W. Madison Street

Citation — Speeding Warning — Fail to obey stop sign S. Main Street & Keyes

Fraud Indian Terrace

Property damage accident W. Tyranena Park Road

Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/ Milton Street

Citation Operating After Expired License, Written Warning Cracked Windshield, K9 Truman Narcotics E. Lake Park Place/S. Main Street

Citation Possession of Marijuana, Operating after Suspension. K9 Truman Narcotics S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

10/20/19

Assist with keys locked in car Meadowridge Circle

Warning-defective brake light Hwy V/A

Assist EMS S. Oak Street

Written warning — Expired registration Main Street & Madison Street

Park Citation block N Main Street

Assist EMS W. Lake Street

911 Hang Up Reed Street

Written Warning: Tint, Improperly Attached License Plate Cty V/Owen

Written Warning: Tint, Fail to Maintain Mounted Stop Lamp. Citation Possession of marijuana, Citation Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 89/Cty V

10/21/19

Warning-speeding Hwy B/V (west)

Gas Drive Off Kwik Trip

Written Warning: Fail to Obey Stop Sign North Main Street/Grant Street

Written Warning: Cracked Lenses or Reflectors, Criminal Complaint: Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia South Main Street/Phillips Lane

10/23/19

Warning-speeding S. Main Street

Found Property W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning — Speeding S. Main Street / Catlin Drive

15 Day Expired Registration, Insurance S. Main Street/Keyes Street

Written Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign Oak Street/N. Main Street

Assist EMS Water Street

Assist Fire Mulberry Street

Assist EMS W. Madison Street

Mutual Aid I-94 at 263-mile marker

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.