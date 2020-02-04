DEERFIELD — At the end of a 10-day stretch with four duals and a tournament, the Lake Mills L-Cats took 14th place out of 18 teams at the Deerfield Scramble on Saturday.
“It was a grueling week for the kids,” Lake Mills coach Tim Braund said. “We’ve had some kids banged up and right when I thought we were going to have everybody back, we had kids getting sick. But this was a good test, it was a lot and there were good wrestlers (at Deerfield); it’s a good test for our team of unranked kids to go in there and compete.”
Caleb Quest (160), Charlie Cassady (170) and Jordan Tindell (195) each placed fourth to lead the L-Cats. Quest (15-9) finished 2-3 with one pin. Cassady (17-7) went 2-3 with one decision. Tindell (13-10) finished 2-3 with one pin.
“They’re doing everything we ask them to do,” Braund said. “If I ask them to get to a certain weight, they’re working hard to get there. They’re a fun group to be around, they’re young and they’re buying in, so I like where they’re headed.”
Julian Stewart (220) placed eighth. Eddy Eveland (132) and Joshua Kirton (285) placed 11th. Cole Flood (138) finished 13th.
DEERFIELD SCRAMBLE
Team scores: Random Lake 666, Kenosha Christian Life 665, Kewaunee 475, Waterloo 440, Monona Grove/McFarland 433, Milwaukee Tech 417, Brodhead/Juda 373, Menasha 373, Jefferson 349, Stoughton 338, Sun Prairie 314, West Bend West 243, Madison La Follette 222, Lake Mills 196, Deerfield 171, Greendale Martin Luther 162, Mayville 124.
Lake Mills 42, Hustisford 18
Four straight pins highlighted Lake Mills’ 42-18 victory over in Hustisford on Jan. 27.
The L-Cats got four consecutive pins from the 138-pound match to the 160. Cole Flood got a second-period pin at 138 pounds and Victor Tanev followed it up with a first-period pin at 145 pounds.
At 152 pounds, Bucholtz earned a first-period pin and at 160 pounds Caleb Quest also earned a first-period pin.
CAPITOL CONFERENCE MEET
Lake Mills will compete in the Capitol Conference Meet on Saturday. Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m. in Belleville.
