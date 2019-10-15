Diann Skalitzky remembers when it was decided to raise money in memory of her son – it was Oct. 2, 2008 on the drive home from the Mayo Clinic the morning Scott died from cancer.
Skalitzky, her husband, Gary, and Scott’s girlfriend knew there were medical bills to pay but remembered how much scholarships helped fund Scott’s education. Approximately one month after Scott’s death, the first Scott Skalitzky Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser was held.
This marks the 11th year of the event; the same amount of time has passed since the death of the Waterloo resident.
Tractor plowing will get underway at 10 a.m. at N8733-35 Highway O in Waterloo. Other activities set to start at this time are field demonstrations tractor rides to the field and rides on the people mover will also occur, weather permitting.
If the fields are not ready to be plowed Oct. 26, the plowing and field demonstration portions of the event will be rescheduled to Saturday, Nov. 2.
The dinner portion of the fundraiser will happen Oct. 26, regardless of weather conditions, starting at 5 p.m.
The idea for a field demonstration and plow day came from Scott’s brother-in-law Ryan Joas, who grew up in Campbellsport where plow days are common.
Skalitzky said there are typically between 15 and 30 people plowing, but roughly 200 people attend the lunch and dinner portions of the event.
“Every year it’s gotten bigger,” Skalitzky said. “It was hamburgers and hot dogs in the garage that first year.”
In fact, the increase in event’s number of participants prompted the couple to put up a new building to hold the lunch and dinner portions of the fundraiser. Finishing touches were being made to the new structure a couple weeks before the plow day.
“We outgrew the other shed,” Skalitkzy said, noting the previous building had been purchased from the 2009 Farm Technology Days and had to be reassembled on the family’s farm. “The old shed isn’t even in the same ballpark as the new building.”
Since the event was started in 2008, more than 55 scholarships in Scott’s memory have been provided to high school seniors from area school districts. Funds are awarded to students who are furthering their education in agriculture, mechanics, conservation or any medical field.
Money raised at the event has also been used to help youth pay for FFA and 4-H projects and activities.
The use of the funds aligns with Scott’s interests; he graduated from Madison College with a degree in diesel engine and farm mechanics and was an active member of the Waterloo FFA and Rock Lake Troopers 4-H Club.
Assisting others was also a way the man gave back to the community. Skalitzky said her son served as mentor to youth hunters.
“We had one mom wake up at 2 a.m. to bring her son out here (to Waterloo) from Oconomowoc to go duck hunting,” she said.
Skatlitzky likes to be able to personally distribute the scholarships to the students at their respective high school awards nights.
“I like to be able to shake their hand,” she said.
