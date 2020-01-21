Police are still searching for a suspect for a hit-and-run accident involving a teenager on Church Street near Main Street in Watertown.
Watertown Police responded to a call at 8:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 for a car against bike accident. According to Administrative Capt. Ben Olsen, police made contact with the 13-year-old cyclist who was sitting on the ground crying at the scene. She sustained only minor injuries and was brought to the hospital by a parent, according to Olsen.
According to Olsen, the cyclist was headed north on Church and had the pedestrian walk sign on when she entered the intersection. The driver was headed south on Church Street and was turning east onto Main when they struck the cyclist.
Two witnesses described a black SUV, but could not give police any identifying marks, such as a license plate number or decorations on the vehicle, according to Olsen.
According to Olsen, police obtained and reviewed a video from Walgreens Pharmacy, but the video was extremely blurry and could not provide a good view of the vehicle. Olsen said that after the car hit the cyclist it appeared to slow down before fleeing the scene.
Police got more videos from other local businesses including Speedway and Jimmy Johns, but none were facing the crash, according to Olsen.
Police are still currently looking for suspects and are encouraging citizens who have any information to contact the police department at 920-261-6660 with any information or text 411 to remain anonymous and reference case number 2020-64.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.