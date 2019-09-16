A 56-year old Texas woman traveling through the city was arrested by Lake Mills Police Sept. 11 for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Melissa Burnside, Arcola, Texas, made an initial appearance on the charges Friday in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
According to a criminal complaint, Burnside was driving an RV on County Road V near Highway 89 in Lake Mills around 9 p.m. Sept. 11 when she was pulled over for a defective tail light after turning onto North Main Street near the Interstate 94 onramp.
After receiving a warning for the tail light police asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle and if they could search. Burnside indicated there were not but gave permission for police to search the vehicle.
The officer noticed a faint smell of marijuana when searching the passenger side of the vehicle. In the bedroom area of the RV near the bed, officers found a box with pink glass pipes with residue and a glassy substance identified as crystal methamphetamine. The officer also observed numerous empty dime bags, empty vials and a scale. There were two vape cartridges, a cooking cap, purple scraper, a metal spoon with white residue, a bent metal tool and a small amount of marijuana.
Burnside admitted to police the box of was hers.
Judge Jennifer Weber set a $2,500 signature bond with conditions. Burnside is not to consume controlled substances without a valid persecution and only as prescribed, no possession of drug paraphernalia and she is not to leave the state. She will appear in court again Sept. 25 for a pretrial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.