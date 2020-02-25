EVANSVILLE — Ben Buchholtz and Charlie Cassady each lost their matches at the WIAA Division 2 Evansville/Albany sectional ending their season one tournament short of the state tournament.
No Lake Mills wrestlers qualified for state and no Lakeside wrestlers qualified for sectionals.
Buchholtz, a freshman 152-pounder, was pinned at 2 minutes, 56 seconds by Viroqua junior Aaron Dobbs (39-8). Buchholtz finished his season with a 16-9 record for the L-Cats.
Cassady was pinned in his first 170-pound match and earned a wrestleback after his first opponent advanced to the semifinal. The junior was pinned in 49 seconds ending his season with a 24-11 record.
Bradyn Saint, who defeated Cassady with a pin at 1:59 in the opening round, took second place to advance to the WIAA Division 2 individual state wrestling meet on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.