11/21/19

Alarm Water Street

Citation No Insurance, Warning Fail to stop at stop sign, change of address Prairie Ave / Mulberry St.

Citation Issuance of worthless check Water Street

Dog Bite N Main Street

Citation Trespassing x 2 Catlin Drive

Mutual aid-Jefferson County Shorewood Hills Road

Citation Hit & Run, Unsafe Backing S. Main Street

11/22/19

Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Catlin Drive

Assist EMS E Lake Street

Assist Fire Department Owen Street / C.P. Avenue

Warning Fail to Signal, Probationary License Operate Class D Vehicle W/Other Persons in Vehicle. Possession Of THC, Possession of Paraphernalia, All other Possession of Tobacco Under 18 x 3 Sandy Beach Road/S. 89

Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign N. Main Street/E. Madison Street

Death investigation W Grant Street

Warning Defective Headlight W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Operate While Suspended, Unregistered Vehicle, K9 Truman Narcotics Cth V/89

11/23/19

Citation Operating Under the Influence, Warning Speeding, Improper Stop at Stop Sign E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Warning Defective Brake Light E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Catlin Drive

Warning Expired Registration E. Lake Street / Main Street

Accident S Main Street

Warning Expired Registration E. Lake & CP Avenue

Warning Parked Blocking Fire Hydrant N Main Street

Parking citation — Private Property Tamarack Drive

Citation Speeding S. Main St. / Catlin Drive

All other custody dispute Cth V/89

Warning Fail to Display License Plate Cth V/89

Warning Defective High Stopping Lamp 89/Cth V

Warning Fail to Display Front License Plate 89/Cth V

Warning Defective Headlamp Cth V/Elm Street

Citation Disorderly Conduct, All Other Criminal Trespass W Madison Street

Warning Fail To Obey Stop Sign Cth V/Mulberry Street

11/24/19

Warning Fail To Signal Turn, Improper Stop at stop line, Citation Operating Under the Influence, Operating with a Prohibited Alcohol Concentration Cth V/Mulberry Street

Assist EMS Lake Shore Drive

911 hang up Mulberry St.

Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding, Citation Proof of Insurance Mulberry Street & Prairie

Warning Speeding S. Main & Keyes Street

Warning Speeding S Main Street

Theft W Lake Street

Warning Speeding E Tyranena Park Road / Brewster Drive

Vehicle Lockout E Tyranena Park Road

Citation Disorderly Conduct E Lake Street

Check Welfare Mulberry Street

Warning Defective Brake Light S Main Street

Citation Operating After Revocation W. Tyranena Park Road/ N. Main Street

Warning Unnecessary Acceleration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Operating Under the Influence, Operating After Revocation, Probation Hold, K9 Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

11/25/19

Citation Operating After Revocation, Warning Expired Registration Cth V/89

11/26/19

Warning Speeding S. Main Street & Milton Street

Warning Trespassing Fremont Street

Warning Unlawful U Turn Birch Street/Birch Court

Warning Tint W Tyranena Park Road

Welfare Check Oak Street

Assist EMS Mulberry Street

