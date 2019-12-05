11/21/19
Alarm Water Street
Citation No Insurance, Warning Fail to stop at stop sign, change of address Prairie Ave / Mulberry St.
Citation Issuance of worthless check Water Street
Dog Bite N Main Street
Citation Trespassing x 2 Catlin Drive
Mutual aid-Jefferson County Shorewood Hills Road
Citation Hit & Run, Unsafe Backing S. Main Street
11/22/19
Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Catlin Drive
Assist EMS E Lake Street
Assist Fire Department Owen Street / C.P. Avenue
Warning Fail to Signal, Probationary License Operate Class D Vehicle W/Other Persons in Vehicle. Possession Of THC, Possession of Paraphernalia, All other Possession of Tobacco Under 18 x 3 Sandy Beach Road/S. 89
Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign N. Main Street/E. Madison Street
Death investigation W Grant Street
Warning Defective Headlight W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Operate While Suspended, Unregistered Vehicle, K9 Truman Narcotics Cth V/89
11/23/19
Citation Operating Under the Influence, Warning Speeding, Improper Stop at Stop Sign E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Warning Defective Brake Light E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Catlin Drive
Warning Expired Registration E. Lake Street / Main Street
Accident S Main Street
Warning Expired Registration E. Lake & CP Avenue
Warning Parked Blocking Fire Hydrant N Main Street
Parking citation — Private Property Tamarack Drive
Citation Speeding S. Main St. / Catlin Drive
All other custody dispute Cth V/89
Warning Fail to Display License Plate Cth V/89
Warning Defective High Stopping Lamp 89/Cth V
Warning Fail to Display Front License Plate 89/Cth V
Warning Defective Headlamp Cth V/Elm Street
Citation Disorderly Conduct, All Other Criminal Trespass W Madison Street
Warning Fail To Obey Stop Sign Cth V/Mulberry Street
11/24/19
Warning Fail To Signal Turn, Improper Stop at stop line, Citation Operating Under the Influence, Operating with a Prohibited Alcohol Concentration Cth V/Mulberry Street
Assist EMS Lake Shore Drive
911 hang up Mulberry St.
Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding, Citation Proof of Insurance Mulberry Street & Prairie
Warning Speeding S. Main & Keyes Street
Warning Speeding S Main Street
Theft W Lake Street
Warning Speeding E Tyranena Park Road / Brewster Drive
Vehicle Lockout E Tyranena Park Road
Citation Disorderly Conduct E Lake Street
Check Welfare Mulberry Street
Warning Defective Brake Light S Main Street
Citation Operating After Revocation W. Tyranena Park Road/ N. Main Street
Warning Unnecessary Acceleration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Operating Under the Influence, Operating After Revocation, Probation Hold, K9 Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
11/25/19
Citation Operating After Revocation, Warning Expired Registration Cth V/89
11/26/19
Warning Speeding S. Main Street & Milton Street
Warning Trespassing Fremont Street
Warning Unlawful U Turn Birch Street/Birch Court
Warning Tint W Tyranena Park Road
Welfare Check Oak Street
Assist EMS Mulberry Street
