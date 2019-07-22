Back by popular demand, the Palmyra-Eagle Community Band will join the Lake Mills City Band on July 31 for another summer concert in the park. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and will offer a variety of pieces. Dancers Josh and Caitlin Voigt are slated to join the performance by displaying their talent to the audience.
Band directors Dave Anderson (Lake Mills) and Ed Pierce (Palmyra-Eagle) will share the baton, leading the combined bands. Marches, highlights from Broadway musicals, popular songs from numerous decades, a piece requiring audience participation and musical onomatopoeia will be performed.
The two bands began performing together in 2016 when Deb and Bernie Gilbert, members of both bands, suggested a combined performance. Band members have since developed ties and look forward to the annual concert, as do community members.
The Lake Mills Main Street Program, in conjunction with Tyranena Brewing and Timber Creek, will provide free root beer floats to all in attendance.
The concert will be dedicated to Bette (Breitkreutz) Ward who, while growing up in Lake Mills watched her brothers perform in the City Band. In recent years Bette attended concerts with family and friends. She passed away one year ago. Over the years, she and her family made generous donations to the Band.
If the weather is inclement, the concert will be performed in the Lake Mills High School auditorium, beginning at 7 p.m.
