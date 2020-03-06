Human trafficking is the act of recruiting, harboring, transporting, providing or obtaining a person for forced labor or commercial sex acts through the use of force, fraud or coercion. Human trafficking affects individuals across the world, including here in the United States, and is commonly regarded as one of the most pressing human rights issues. Human trafficking affects every community in the United States across age, gender, ethnicity, and socio-economic backgrounds.
Join the Movement Events, Inc., a 501c3 non-profit, teaches awareness and education about human trafficking and its affects in local communities. There will be a presentation on the topic at Lake Mills High School Thursday, March 19 from 6:30-9 p.m. in the auditorium.
Dawn Heath-Fiedler, local expert and president of Join the Movement, will present on social media’s role in trafficking youth. There will also be a survivor sharing her own personal story. The event will end with a question and answer panel of local experts to answer audience questions.
Human trafficking is modern-day slavery and involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. Traffickers use force, fraud or coercion to lure their victims and force them into labor or commercial sexual exploitation.
Every year, tens of thousands of men, women, and children are trafficked in the United States. It is estimated that human trafficking generates many billions of dollars of profit per year, second only to drug trafficking as the most profitable form of transnational crime.
Human trafficking is a hidden crime as victims rarely come forward to seek help because of language barriers, fear of the traffickers, and/or fear of law enforcement.
Traffickers look for people who are susceptible for a variety of reasons, including psychological or emotional vulnerability, economic hardship, lack of a social safety net, natural disasters, or political instability. The trauma caused by the traffickers can be so great that many may not identify themselves as victims or ask for help, even in highly public settings.
Social media is the new “mall” and is widely used by predators to groom and exploit their victims. As a result, education and awareness and teaching our youth is increasingly helpful in recognizing the unique role our youth can play in preventing and disrupting this crime among their peers. Traffickers are capitalizing on the lack of awareness around this issue within youth.
The event is sponsored by the Lake Mills Rotary Club, Lake Mills Police Department, Lake Mills Area Community Foundation and Fiberdome. This event is open to teens and adults. Registration is not required, but encouraged. To register go to: https://forms.gle/UMG7VVjF3FZJSnjN7 or contact Gail Wolf at 262-506-4180 or wolfge@charter.net.
