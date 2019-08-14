Another perfect day of golf was enjoyed by the Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization on Tuesday, Aug. 6. The 18 hole golfers played a team event for the shotgun start at 8 a.m. The best two net scores on each hole per card resulted in the winning team of Beth Gilpin, Dana Norville, Pat Gahan, and Marion Stock. Lisa Nelson had a birdie on #12 and Beth Gilpin had one on #12. The only sunken approach for the day was made by Sue Repyak on #10. The Blind Bogey was won by Lisa Nelson. Playing the back 9 today, the 9-hole golfer’s Flight 1 low net winner was Sue Adas, second place was a tie between Evie Lund and Peach Beahlen. Low putts were taken by Barb Lyon with Virginia Newcomb and June Schuler tied for second. Flight 2 low net was won by Donna Martin with Vicki O’Kane in second place. Low putts went to Barb Johnston and second place low putts was taken by Marge Stach. In Flight 3 Julie Clark took both low net and low putts. There were no sunken approaches or birdies this week. Peach Beahlen had two pars on #12 and #15. Blind Bogey was split between Jackie Slinde and Marge Stach.
The three-week Bridge Tournament began today with the following results: 1. Carol Schneider, 2. Wendy Lehr, 3. Marlene Lee, 4. Carole Wollin, 5. Sarah Baird.
Euchre winners for today include: 1. Jackie Slinde, 2. Pat New, 3. Carol Zimbric and Carol Kenseth, 5. Eddie Hilleshiem, Sue Adas, Pat Gahan, Joanne Hall, and Cindy Hartman.
EUCHRE NIGHT
Wednesday Night Euchre was held on July 24, 2019 at Lake Ripley Country Club. The first-place winner for the evening was Pat New. Eddie Hilleshiem took second and there was a tie for third between Jim Teske and Wendy Lehr. In fifth place there was another tie between Katy Haugen and Phil Adas. Three players tied for the Most Loners title which included Phil Adas, Wendy Lehr, and Eddie Hilleshiem. The next Wednesday Night Euchre is scheduled for August 21; sign up for members/guests will be posted on the main bulletin board in the clubhouse.
