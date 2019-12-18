Jacqueline Witt Hart Radke, 58, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 4, 1961 in Fremont, CA, raised in Arvada, CO until she was 15 then moved to Milton, WA.
She enjoyed life, hiking in younger years and camping. She was a family girl and grandkids were her hobby. Spent most of her time swimming, watching baseball, enjoyed drag racing with Bobby, sunrises, sunsets, bonfires, and being an avid animal lover.
On September 8, 2012 she married Bobby Radke after dating for 14 years.
Jackie had been employed at Trek Bicycle for 20 years then in 2004 began working at GE Medical in Madison.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby; two children, Harmony Witt Radke, Cody Witt; two stepchildren, Tim Radke, Elizabeth Brown; one brother, John Hart of Muskitio, WA; two sisters, Renee Hart Thomson of Pollock Pines, CA, Cheryl Buckland of Nordland, WA; grandchildren, Cole Radke, Kaylee Radke, Jack Radke, Sophia Witt, Clay Witt, Charlie Radke; nephews, Joshua (Chely) Hart, Chris (Sammie) Hart, Steven Hart, Kyle Thomson, Kory Hart; nieces, Elisha Garigilo, Kyia Hart Bean; two aunts, Dorothy O’Connor, Joan Gross; one uncle Nelson O’Connor; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, John and Jean Hart; one brother in 2019, Jerrold Hart, her uncle, Harry Gross, and many animals she had adopted through the years.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills.
Friends may call after 1 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, because of Jackie’s fond love of animals a donation to an animal rescue would be appreciated.
