The Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society will be hosting a Historic Masonry Restoration and Preservation workshop on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Museum site, N6284 County Rd. Q, Lake Mills. Attendance fee is $10 to be paid at the museum the day of the event.
Jacob Arndt, a Lake Mills community member with 40 years of experience working on historic masonry buildings as a contractor and architectural stone and terra cotta fabricator will share his knowledge of masonry restoration materials and methods for assessing damage and making repairs based on the National Parks Service Historic Preservation Guidelines.
Arndt will share his knowledge of how to recognize deteriorated brick, stone, mortar joints and flashing and how to develop a repair strategy, sourcing of materials for the restorations and how to make repairs that blend with the original work.
Interior plaster repairs are also a common issue for homeowners. Arndt will demonstrate how to make repairs of for various plaster damage challenges.
Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in hands on activities such as tuck pointing work on the historic brick work at the Aztalan museums structures or they cab try their hand at plaster application on sample boards.
It is recommended to bring a brick laying trowel, pointing trowel and a brush in addition to gloves (for handling lime mortar), a dust mask and eye protection for chisel work. Dress for the weather and bring water or snacks if necessary.
This event is open to the public, Historical Society members, and a individuals involved in historic preservation currently working on historic buildings, architects, specifiers, masons, apprentices, journeymen, contractors and owners of historic masonry structures are encouraged to attend.
For further information or questions contact the Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society’s President, Robin Untz at 920-728-2685 or email lakemillsaztalanhistorical@gmail.com.
