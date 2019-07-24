Yesterday kicked off this year’s Wisconsin Farm Technology Days hosted by Walter Grain Farms in Jefferson County. It was a beautiful day with sunny skies, temperatures in the low 80’s and a refreshing breeze.
The day started with opening ceremonies that took place in the Rural Event Center at 9:30 welcoming exhibitors and attendees to the show. The show was overcome with youth in blue t-shirts for Ag Career Day.
“It was great to see all the young people that are interested in agriculture and the fact that they had the opportunity to learn about possible career opportunities,” said Peter Curran who helped create this event.
There was so much excitement in every area of the show that will continue over the next two days. Make sure to bring your family and bring your friends today, Wednesday, July 24th. There will be extended show hours until 7 pm tonight with a special event and special guest.
The Taste of Jefferson County Block Party will be from 3:30 to 6:30 pm with Charlie Berens taking the stage at 5:30 pm to roast and toast all things Wisconsin! In addition, there will be a cream puff eating contest today at 4 pm in Innovation Square.
A few fun highlights include the foods committee selling 3,500 chocolate cookies and 1,400 cream puffs! Also, don’t forget to bring a few non-perishable food items to donate to the food pantry and receive a voucher for a special gift.
To learn more about Wisconsin Farm Technology Days and plan your visit, check out our website at http://www.wifarmtechnologydays.com/jefferson/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.