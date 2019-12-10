DEFOREST — Senior forward Lauren Thiele scored 10 points, the lone Lakeside Lutheran player in double figures, in a 68-54 nonconference loss at DeForest on Tuesday.
The Norskies (4-0) built a 40-18 halftime lead, using their size and athleticism to an advantage.
“Certainly they have length and athleticism we struggled with,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Tim Matthies said. “They gave us fits in the half-court and full-court. In the second half, we did better with adjustments to defend the dribble drive and 3. We continued to battle.”
Sophomore forward Claire Liddicoat scored eight points, making two of the team’s three 3-pointers, and junior forward Julia Neuberger also had eight. Junior guard Mia Murray finished with seven points and sophomore guard Lily Schuetz tallied six.
“(DeForest) does a great job of slashing to the basket and hitting the open girls,” Matthies said. “We had some girls who stood in their and took a few charges. We did a better job of closing out and getting a hand up on the shooter in the second half.”
The Warriors (2-2) outscored the Norskies 36-28 in the second half.
DeForest’s Grace Roth made 10 field goals, totaling 24 points, and Maggie Trautsch added 16.
UP NEXT
Lakeside plays at Lake Country Lutheran on Tuesday Dec. 17.
Tipoff is 7:15 p.m.
DEFOREST 68
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 54
Lakeside 18 36 — 54
DeForest 40 28 — 68
Lakeside Lutheran (fg-ft-pts) — Gnabasik 1-1-3, M. Heckmann 1-0-3, Schuetz 3-0-6, Stuebs 0-2-2, Uecker 1-1-3, Thiele 3-4-10, Liddicoat 2-2-8, Neuberger 2-4-8, Riesen 0-2-2, Raymond 1-0-2, Murray 2-3-7. Totals — 16 19-32 54.
DeForest — Laufenberg 0-2-2, Compe 2-0-5, Roth 10-2-24, Trautsch 6-2-16, Derlein 2-0-5, Schaeffer 0-2-2, Mickelson 3-2-8, Rauls 1-0-2, Hahn 2-0-4. Totals — 26 10-13 68.
3-pointers — LL 3 (Liddicoat 2, M. Heckmann 1) D 6 (Roth 2, Trautsch 2, Derlein 1, Compe 1). Total fouls — LL 13, D 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.